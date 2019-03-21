MEN'S LEADERS
770—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men
763—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
737—Erick Kissner, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers
723—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
719—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
709—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers
707—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
642—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
619—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
608—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes
LEAGUES
Castle Strikettes — Tina Michals 589, Ashley Callis 577, Dani Jo Sheckles 575, Jenny Sieker 551, Melissa Jansen 234.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Dave Crenshaw 601, John Matthews 587-228, Shirley Johnson 525, Margaret Sacotte 513-196.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 562-225, Don Hyatt 496, Sandy Strini 472-178, Carol Usa 448-178.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Dave Boldus 679-256, Mike Erdmann 637, Shirley Bedford 567, Kathy Lawrenz 516-200.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 528, Brenda Olmstead 496, Ann Gedemer 209.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 581, Carly Anderson 550, Kelly Haulotte 525, Brenda Schoenfuss 519.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Cotie Holbek 289, Jessica Storm 235.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Barb Hintz 492-172, Mae Boeger 466.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 641, Carl Chernouski 627, Jeff Rice 619, Cody Clausen 266, Kathy Baumeister 537-182.
River City Wed. Men — Mike Paulich 665, Jim Jungbauer 664, Ryan Kiedrowski 638, Mike Torosian 624, CJ Torosian 300.
