MEN'S LEADERS

770—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men

763—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

737—Erick Kissner, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers

723—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

719—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

709—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers

707—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

642—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

619—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

608—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes

LEAGUES

Castle Strikettes — Tina Michals 589, Ashley Callis 577, Dani Jo Sheckles 575, Jenny Sieker 551, Melissa Jansen 234.

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Dave Crenshaw 601, John Matthews 587-228, Shirley Johnson 525, Margaret Sacotte 513-196.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 562-225, Don Hyatt 496, Sandy Strini 472-178, Carol Usa 448-178.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Dave Boldus 679-256, Mike Erdmann 637, Shirley Bedford 567, Kathy Lawrenz 516-200.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 528, Brenda Olmstead 496, Ann Gedemer 209.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 581, Carly Anderson 550, Kelly Haulotte 525, Brenda Schoenfuss 519.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Cotie Holbek 289, Jessica Storm 235.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Barb Hintz 492-172, Mae Boeger 466.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 641, Carl Chernouski 627, Jeff Rice 619, Cody Clausen 266, Kathy Baumeister 537-182.

River City Wed. Men — Mike Paulich 665, Jim Jungbauer 664, Ryan Kiedrowski 638, Mike Torosian 624, CJ Torosian 300.

