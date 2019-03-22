Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

790—Jordan Westrich, Castle.com

783—Mike Vasey, Castle.com

781—Mike Thoennes, Castle.com

751—Dave Piech, Castle.com

737—Dee Bostick, Castle.com

717—Willie Freeman, Castle.com

714—Alan Blome, Castle.com

714—Rich Larsen, Castle.com

709—John Peterson II, Castle.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

640—Jami Larsen, Castle Majors

615—Kim Enright, T&C Fri. Night Industrial

LEAGUES

T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 603-220, Dale Helm 532, Barb Remer 505-187, Kat Cramer 505.

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Harold Lois 685, Jake Kessler 663-256, Melissa Vogt 216.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Joe Wasik 552-214, Jason Finster 550, Lea Vos 555-199, Polly Burright 530.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 216, Cameron Palmgren 214, Maya White 180, Tessa Klein 180.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 584, Jaxon Scalf 505, Sydnie Regep 394, Tarin White 389.

Castle Juniors — Jack Hohnl 602, Tyler Kubiak 563, Danielle Christopherson 536, Madison Venne 509.

Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 651, Jax Calverly 632, Stephanie Zagar 574.

