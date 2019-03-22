MEN'S LEADERS
790—Jordan Westrich, Castle.com
783—Mike Vasey, Castle.com
781—Mike Thoennes, Castle.com
751—Dave Piech, Castle.com
737—Dee Bostick, Castle.com
717—Willie Freeman, Castle.com
714—Alan Blome, Castle.com
714—Rich Larsen, Castle.com
709—John Peterson II, Castle.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
640—Jami Larsen, Castle Majors
615—Kim Enright, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
LEAGUES
T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 603-220, Dale Helm 532, Barb Remer 505-187, Kat Cramer 505.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Harold Lois 685, Jake Kessler 663-256, Melissa Vogt 216.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Joe Wasik 552-214, Jason Finster 550, Lea Vos 555-199, Polly Burright 530.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 216, Cameron Palmgren 214, Maya White 180, Tessa Klein 180.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 584, Jaxon Scalf 505, Sydnie Regep 394, Tarin White 389.
Castle Juniors — Jack Hohnl 602, Tyler Kubiak 563, Danielle Christopherson 536, Madison Venne 509.
Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 651, Jax Calverly 632, Stephanie Zagar 574.
