MEN'S LEADERS
816—Phil Ontko, Castle V.F.W.
751—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.
749—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
742—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
738—Andy Jansta, Castle V.F.W.
735—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
734—Larry Mikulecky, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
731—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.
722—Zach Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
721—Todd Fritz, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
721—John Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
717—Brett Pinnecker, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
715—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
713—Duane Hoffren, Castle Wed. Senior Men
713—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
711—Sam Slaasted, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
710—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
707—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
706—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle V.F.W.
706—Jeff Sykes, Castle V.F.W.
704—Gene Shannon, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
702—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men
WOMEN'S LEADERS
741—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
706—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
637—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
635—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
617—Tammy Falk, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
605—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 227.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 644, Gary Beesley 605, Al Jansen 598, Don Moenssen 588, Ron Sommer 257.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 562-222, Jan Corkins 509, Dawn Harris 478, Sandra Thurmond 464.
The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force — Kayla Berens 575-245, Julie Adamski 524, Patricia McNeil 524, Gaynell Harlan 514.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Kevin Landreman 699, Pat McNally 694, Tyrone Trabert 691, Gary Gatzke 682, Pete Porcaro 279.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Butch Schoenfuss 290, Danielle Gename 588, Georgette Albert 258.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 586, Roy Hartman 542, Kathy Erickson 526, Jane Hartman 465.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Gene Shannon 268, Lynda Schlitz 258.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 504, Anna Naber 497-184.
