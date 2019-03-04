Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

715—Nick Ksobiech, River City Fri. Mixed

705—Rick M. Gillis, The Lanes Sooners

WOMEN'S LEADERS

604—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Fri. Mixed

LEAGUES

Castle Mon. Sr. Mixed — Bob Veselik 660-267, Ed Plachno 602, Carol Plachno 473, Poppy Kerschitz 465.

The Lanes Sooners — Seth Sanchez 684, Duane Hoffren 677, Michael J. Sorensen 278, Laura Justman 395-138.

River City Fri. Mixed — Patrick Flees 577, Ron Shotliff 573, Nick Ksobiech 246, Linda Stumpfol 425, Darlene Flees 413, Eleanor Treffinger 248.

T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Chuck Strehlow 538-215, Dale Helm 515, Pat Jensen 465-173, Milli Cramer 455.

