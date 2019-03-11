MEN'S LEADERS
751—Matt Dean, T&C Sat. Rockin’ Rollers
744—Scott Salinas, The Lanes Early Eights
739—Carl Christensen, The Lanes Odds and Ends
730—Greg Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples
720—CJ Torosian, River City Fri. Night Mixed
718—Ed Ksobiech, River City Fri. Night Mixed
716—Russell Glessing, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
700—Gregg Landreman, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
WOMEN'S LEADERS
635—Brianna Ludwig, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
611—Kathryn Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
611—Taylor Melahn, T&C Sat. Rockin’ Rollers
603—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
600—Nicole Cecchini, The Lanes Odds and Ends
LEAGUES
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Cary O’Brien 681, Al Wallat 673, Tyrone Trabert 655, Ron Vokes 655, Vernon Tuinstra Jr. 269.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Bernice Houf 566, Theresa Lewno 529, Cathy Van Koningsveld 511, Elizabeth Gengozian 498, Kathryn Urick 245.
The Lanes Odds and Ends — Ryan Fornal 633, Kevin Molbeck 630, Carl Christensen 258, Jennifer Kirkorian 572, Marcie Molbeck 560, Nicole Cecchini 220.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples — John Brooks 693, Clay Venne Jr. 673-279, Rebecca Welter 565-203, Toni Holton 514.
The Lanes Early Eights — Barrett Salinas 589, Bucky Salinas 585, Scott Salinas 267, Sam Kelly 587-205, Jolene Ahles 497.
The Lanes Sooners — Clay Venne Jr. 665-248, Gregg Hansen 664, Michael Sorensen 631, Laura Justman 389-138.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Matt D’Acquisto 617-249, George Alvarez 612, Rick Pope 612, Peggy Kaprelian 517-205, Beth Peterson 517.
T&C Sat. Rockin’ Rollers — Cotie Holbek 687, Steve Enger 665, Matt Dean 279, Julie Olson 561, Debbie Lafauce 514, Taylor Melahn 236.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Brian Kretschmer 610-255, Roger Schaufel 566, Laura Woods 536-208, Butch Arterburn 448.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Nate Bierer 656, Dave Schreck 648, CJ Torosian 269, Ed Ksobiech 269, Laura Shotliff 463-183, Darlene Flees 438.
River City Sat. Night Live — Steve Thielsen 520, Travis Grob 512, Chris Ford 215, Rose Rath 450-181, Chris Gajewski 419.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Tristian Albrecht 650, Joseph Leonard 637, Russell Glassing 247, Rhianna Goldschmidt 558-242, Amber Vogt 539.
T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Kyle Scheidegger 455, Nolan Basso 448-164, Savannah Leonard 457-171, Paula Barnard 323.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Derek Berberich 166-113, Sean Szydlowski 134.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Cayden Peronto 157, Gegan Ludwig 152-81, JJ Berberich 147.
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 552-193, Darren Frasa 491, Maddie Pozek 526-184, Addison Kinsey 369.
River City Sat. Youth Bantams — Abel Dilworth 146-80, Zeph Edgell 108.Rylee Henderson 158-84.
