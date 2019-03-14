MEN'S LEADERS
789—Warren White, Castle Wed. Niters
761—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
759—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
759—Erick Kissner, Castle Thur. Morn. Koffee Klutchers
751—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men
748—Dave Boldus, Castle Thur. Morn. Koffee Klutchers
729—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters
721—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
719—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
719—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
710—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
706—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
706—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters
704—Kurt Brudnicki, River City Wed. Men
703—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
680—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
602—Elizabeth Just, Old Settler's Wed. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
The Lanes Thur. Seniors — John Matthews 648-229, Jared Nowack 570, Emma Wood 479-171, Tracy Matthews 463.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 557-203, Brenda Olnestead 532, Maria Boehm 502.
Castle Thur. Morn. Koffee Klutchers — Mike Erdmann 654-279, Art Riley 628, Kathy Lawrenz 586-224, Lula Smith 511.
Castle Thur. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 555, Bill Mortensen 508, Don Vanderleest 199, Nancy Wemmert 489, Carol Usa 471-178.
Castle Wed. Niters — Curt DeHart 696, Russ Barth 696, Ken Schwartz 695, Chris Simon 684, Warren White 299.
The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Kevin Molbeck 691, Todd Fritz 648, Al Steinke 645, Pat McNally 643, Christopher Webb 268.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Karen Flynn 583-232, Carrie Scheckler 543, Gaynell Harlan 517, Dawn Hall 517.
Old Settler's Wed. Night Ladies — Sara Hessefort 597, Lisa Hessefort 577, Carly Anderson 566, Lauren Lampe 523.
River City Wed. Men — Dale Kotke 691, Mike Paulich 666, Ryan Kiedrowski 658, CJ Torosian 649, Jim Nannemann 259.
River City Wed. Women — Tammy Czerwinski 484-183.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 489, Mig Molle' 478-200.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Mark Malison 699, Matt Stanosz 689, Mark VandeVelde 279, Mary Appenzeller 585, Jessica Storm 258.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Steven Fincutter 691, Cody Clausen 647, Steve Miller 257, Diana Fincutter 575-210.
