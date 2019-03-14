Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

789—Warren White, Castle Wed. Niters

761—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

759—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters

759—Erick Kissner, Castle Thur. Morn. Koffee Klutchers

751—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men

748—Dave Boldus, Castle Thur. Morn. Koffee Klutchers

729—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters

721—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial

719—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial

719—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters

710—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

706—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial

706—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters

704—Kurt Brudnicki, River City Wed. Men

703—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters

WOMEN'S LEADERS

680—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

602—Elizabeth Just, Old Settler's Wed. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

The Lanes Thur. Seniors — John Matthews 648-229, Jared Nowack 570, Emma Wood 479-171, Tracy Matthews 463. 

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 557-203, Brenda Olnestead 532, Maria Boehm 502.

Castle Thur. Morn. Koffee Klutchers — Mike Erdmann 654-279, Art Riley 628, Kathy Lawrenz 586-224, Lula Smith 511.

Castle Thur. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 555, Bill Mortensen 508, Don Vanderleest 199, Nancy Wemmert 489, Carol Usa 471-178.

Castle Wed. Niters — Curt DeHart 696, Russ Barth 696, Ken Schwartz 695, Chris Simon 684, Warren White 299.

The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Kevin Molbeck 691, Todd Fritz 648, Al Steinke 645, Pat McNally 643, Christopher Webb 268.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Karen Flynn 583-232, Carrie Scheckler 543, Gaynell Harlan 517, Dawn Hall 517.

Old Settler's Wed. Night Ladies — Sara Hessefort 597, Lisa Hessefort 577, Carly Anderson 566, Lauren Lampe 523.

River City Wed. Men — Dale Kotke 691, Mike Paulich 666, Ryan Kiedrowski 658, CJ Torosian 649, Jim Nannemann 259.

River City Wed. Women — Tammy Czerwinski 484-183.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 489, Mig Molle' 478-200.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Mark Malison 699, Matt Stanosz 689, Mark VandeVelde 279, Mary Appenzeller 585, Jessica Storm 258. 

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Steven Fincutter 691, Cody Clausen 647, Steve Miller 257, Diana Fincutter 575-210.

