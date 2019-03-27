MEN'S LEADERS
746—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
743—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
742—Charlie Brown, Castle V.F.W.
738—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.
734—Brandon Lipari, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
733—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
732—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle V.F.W.
727—Sam Slaasted, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
727—Joel Matek, Castle V.F.W.
715—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
712—Darren Olson, The Lanes JMBA Men
711—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
709—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
709—Kohl Wrobel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
708—Brandon Taylor, Castle V.F.W.
707—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
703—Rich Peltier, Castle V.F.W.
701—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
700—Jeff Chizek, Castle V.F.W.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
634—Stephanie Vertz, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
626—Kimberly Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
616—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
603—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Stephanie Vertz 257.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 500-186, Annie Dunn 483, Laura Justman 451, Dawn Harris 435.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 640, Ed Plachno 637, Don Moenssen 633, Andy Hornyak 606, Gregory Schick 259.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Alexander Maszka 685, John Noha 678, Marty Richter 668, Brandon Staven 661, Miguel Villarreal 267.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Lauren Fischer 599.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 586, Ken Stockero 584, Kathy Erickson 580, Deb Bergles 503.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 691, Zach Chernouski 687, Kohl Wrobel 262, Lorraine Draper 569, Leah Shannon 234.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Tiffany Taylor 518-202, Connie Kirchner 490.
