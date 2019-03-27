Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

746—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

743—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

742—Charlie Brown, Castle V.F.W.

738—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.

734—Brandon Lipari, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

733—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

732—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle V.F.W.

727—Sam Slaasted, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

727—Joel Matek, Castle V.F.W.

715—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

712—Darren Olson, The Lanes JMBA Men

711—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

709—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

709—Kohl Wrobel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

708—Brandon Taylor, Castle V.F.W.

707—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

703—Rich Peltier, Castle V.F.W.

701—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

700—Jeff Chizek, Castle V.F.W.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

634—Stephanie Vertz, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

626—Kimberly Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

616—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

603—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Stephanie Vertz 257.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 500-186, Annie Dunn 483, Laura Justman 451, Dawn Harris 435.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 640, Ed Plachno 637, Don Moenssen 633, Andy Hornyak 606, Gregory Schick 259.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Alexander Maszka 685, John Noha 678, Marty Richter 668, Brandon Staven 661, Miguel Villarreal 267.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Lauren Fischer 599.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 586, Ken Stockero 584, Kathy Erickson 580, Deb Bergles 503.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 691, Zach Chernouski 687, Kohl Wrobel 262, Lorraine Draper 569, Leah Shannon 234.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Tiffany Taylor 518-202, Connie Kirchner 490.

