MEN'S LEADERS

785—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice

769—Thomas Hopkins, Castle Bowler’s Choice

748—Bob Peterson, Castle Bowler’s Choice

744—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler’s Choice

731—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle

727—John Weiser, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

719—Delbert Richards, Castle Bowler’s Choice

716—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice

716—Todd Fritz, Knights of Castle

715—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle

710—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

704—Dustin Vasey, Castle Bowler’s Choice

704—Tom Paszkiewicz, Knights of Castle

WOMEN'S LEADERS

659—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

654—Nicole Bushley, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff

634—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed

624—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

615—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes

LEAGUES

Knights of Castle — Dave Fechner Jr. 677, Michael Guzman 667.

Castle Strikettes — Sierra Werderitch 597, Samantha Cheever 595, Stephanie Vertz 563, Jenny Sieker 546, Melissa Jansen 255.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Roger Lofquist 683, Lyle Casey 676-267, Emily Panyk 518-183, Amanda Langel 506.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Mitchell Wolfe 678, Jeff Drascic 665-288, Ryan Fornal 663, Andy Petrick 655.

The Lanes Retirees — Clay Venne jr. 663-258, Anthony Hansen 647, Roman Dymerski 609, Marvin Krahn 574.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 645-258, Butch Luther 631, Clay Venne Jr. 613, Jim Guckenberger 613.

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Robert Nowack 560-234, John Matthews 550, Margaret Sacotte 497, Barbara Thomas 481, Shirley Johnson 193.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Ethan Witterholt 690, Jake Spencer 664, Josh Hall 662, John Weiser 287, Lynda Schlitz 228.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Craig Southgate 676-246, Burt Phelps 597, Fred Sykes 591, Sherri Szydlowski 502, Theresa Riemer 235.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Kelly Millard 667, Mike Miller 645, Kyle Ketterhagen 644, Jeff Jobst 638, Scott Laux 247.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Julie Lois 527, Lea vos 507, Nicole Bushley 238.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 587, Sandy Nannemann 535, Tammie Storm 528, Denise Knueppel 487, Jessica Storm 235.

