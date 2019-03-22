Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

841—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle

764—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler’s Choice

760—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

757—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

748—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Trestleboard

748—Jason Boyce, The Lanes Trestleboard

747—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice

739—Tom Wolfe, Knights of Castle

729—Jose Carbajal, Knights of Castle

729—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

720—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle

720—Joe Arvai IV, Hillside Classic 3 Man

720—Kelly Millard, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

714—Kevin Spencer, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

707—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice

703—Tony Kenyon, Knights of Castle

701—Brandon Quinones, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

WOMEN'S LEADERS

716—Jenny Wonders, Hillside Classic 3 Man

686—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

641—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

636—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

616—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

609—Jessica Nannemann, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

608—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed

LEAGUES

Knights of Castle — Michael Guzman 699, Sam Slaasted 685, Tommy Hopkins 679, Shaunte Stills 674, Terry Martini 300, Carbajal 300.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Eric Kudrna 685-257, Matt Cecchini 678, Glen Barth 674, Eric Dogans 650.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Cleveland Casey 699, Lyle Casey 685, Jon Hunter 269, Amanda Langel 521-193, Emily Panyk 504.

Castle Fri. Morning Seniors — Joe Rodriguez 554, Mike Kania 519-197, Alma Alvarez 558-199.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 668-266, Clay Venne Jr. 657, Juan Martinez 657-266, Chris Strege 649.

Hillside Classic 3 Man — Rich Wonders 666, Matt Parrish 661, Matt Nelson 650, Herchell Stills 647.

Hillside Tavern — Mike Lueck 646, Keith Miller 612, Corey Kyle 603, Jennifer Williams 470.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Rich Hoffmann 693-278, Mike Vyvyan 693, Terry France 670, Scott Katterhagen 661.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Josh Hall 684, Joseph Dietz 681, Jake Spencer 677, Adam Gebel 300, Lynda Schlitz 226.

T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 629, Fred Sykes 619-224, Larry Nannemann 607, Burt Phelps 605, Theresa Riemer 232.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Tyler Schildt 681, Josh Hall 654, Don Stardy 644, Jerry Riemer 268.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Polly Burright 536, Nicole Bushley 535, Tiffany Taylor 517-222, Betty Altenburg 499.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Tammie Storm 560, Ellie Mack 535, Gayle Rosenthal 530, Diane Schnell 529, Jessica Storm 247.

