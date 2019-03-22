MEN'S LEADERS
841—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle
764—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler’s Choice
760—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
757—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
748—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Trestleboard
748—Jason Boyce, The Lanes Trestleboard
747—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice
739—Tom Wolfe, Knights of Castle
729—Jose Carbajal, Knights of Castle
729—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice
720—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle
720—Joe Arvai IV, Hillside Classic 3 Man
720—Kelly Millard, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
714—Kevin Spencer, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
707—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice
703—Tony Kenyon, Knights of Castle
701—Brandon Quinones, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
WOMEN'S LEADERS
716—Jenny Wonders, Hillside Classic 3 Man
686—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
641—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
636—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
616—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
609—Jessica Nannemann, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
608—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle — Michael Guzman 699, Sam Slaasted 685, Tommy Hopkins 679, Shaunte Stills 674, Terry Martini 300, Carbajal 300.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Eric Kudrna 685-257, Matt Cecchini 678, Glen Barth 674, Eric Dogans 650.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Cleveland Casey 699, Lyle Casey 685, Jon Hunter 269, Amanda Langel 521-193, Emily Panyk 504.
Castle Fri. Morning Seniors — Joe Rodriguez 554, Mike Kania 519-197, Alma Alvarez 558-199.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 668-266, Clay Venne Jr. 657, Juan Martinez 657-266, Chris Strege 649.
Hillside Classic 3 Man — Rich Wonders 666, Matt Parrish 661, Matt Nelson 650, Herchell Stills 647.
Hillside Tavern — Mike Lueck 646, Keith Miller 612, Corey Kyle 603, Jennifer Williams 470.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Rich Hoffmann 693-278, Mike Vyvyan 693, Terry France 670, Scott Katterhagen 661.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Josh Hall 684, Joseph Dietz 681, Jake Spencer 677, Adam Gebel 300, Lynda Schlitz 226.
T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 629, Fred Sykes 619-224, Larry Nannemann 607, Burt Phelps 605, Theresa Riemer 232.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Tyler Schildt 681, Josh Hall 654, Don Stardy 644, Jerry Riemer 268.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Polly Burright 536, Nicole Bushley 535, Tiffany Taylor 517-222, Betty Altenburg 499.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Tammie Storm 560, Ellie Mack 535, Gayle Rosenthal 530, Diane Schnell 529, Jessica Storm 247.
