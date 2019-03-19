MEN'S LEADERS
845—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic
750—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Classic
744—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic
742—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic
741—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
735—Greg Governatori, Castle Classic
735—Rob Beth, Castle Classic
721—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic
721—Jeff Smith, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
719—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic
716—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
715—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic
715—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
712—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
711—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
711—Joe Moran, T&C Mon. Night Majors
709—Scott O’Brien, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
707—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic
705—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
705—Brian Traber, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
704—Shawn Jensen, Castle Classic
702—Matt Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
649—Nancy Jeter, Castle Classic
647—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
630—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Classic — Zak Eidsor 299, Mike Kenyon Sr., 299.
Castle Keglers — Rick Fredrickson 682-269, Travis Bushley 677, Jeremy Kenyon 673.
Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 527, Sherry Babicky 505.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — George Albert 683, Ron Vokes 678, Jeffery Fernholz 673, Brian Anzalone 668, Tyrone Trabert 279.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (March 19) — Linda Hagen 516, Sandy Richards 491, Barbara Thomas 491-199, Jan Corkins 486.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (March 12) — Marilyn Venne 514, Jolene Ahles 512-212, Barbara Thomas 511, Linda Hagen 499.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandy Jansa 515-210, Cathy Larrabee 499, Carol Richter 473.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Vern Fink 685, Mark Walek 672, Marty Richter 657, Mike Jastrow 646, Jim Rigney 268.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Viet Nguyen 615-216, Chad Curley 607, Debbie Trabert 459-186, Lynn Monroe 458, Dylan Woodward (junior) 411-157.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Kevin Clark 692, Steven Fincutter 687, Jason Leasure 268, Amanda Gerth 550, Rachel Eldert 520-202.
T&C Mon. ABC — Rodney Sebo 585, Al Blum 558, Robert Klamik 556-224, Mae Boeger 502-199.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Gary Exner Jr. 697-279, Nick Johnson 695, Jessica Storm 594, Sue Daschner 592, Shane McNally 246.
River City Miller Tues. Morning Mixed — Jim Licht 618, Larry Nannemann 614, Robert Uhlers 267, Joyce Malison 530-178, Rosie Storm 414.
