MEN'S LEADERS

845—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic

750—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Classic

744—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic

742—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic

741—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

735—Greg Governatori, Castle Classic

735—Rob Beth, Castle Classic

721—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic

721—Jeff Smith, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

719—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic

716—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic

715—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic

715—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

712—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

711—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic

711—Joe Moran, T&C Mon. Night Majors

709—Scott O’Brien, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

707—Matt Siekert, Castle Classic

705—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

705—Brian Traber, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

704—Shawn Jensen, Castle Classic

702—Matt Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

649—Nancy Jeter, Castle Classic

647—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

630—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

LEAGUES

Castle Classic — Zak Eidsor 299, Mike Kenyon Sr., 299.

Castle Keglers — Rick Fredrickson 682-269, Travis Bushley 677, Jeremy Kenyon 673.

Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 527, Sherry Babicky 505.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — George Albert 683, Ron Vokes 678, Jeffery Fernholz 673, Brian Anzalone 668, Tyrone Trabert 279.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (March 19) — Linda Hagen 516, Sandy Richards 491, Barbara Thomas 491-199, Jan Corkins 486.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (March 12) — Marilyn Venne 514, Jolene Ahles 512-212, Barbara Thomas 511, Linda Hagen 499.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandy Jansa 515-210, Cathy Larrabee 499, Carol Richter 473.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Vern Fink 685, Mark Walek 672, Marty Richter 657, Mike Jastrow 646, Jim Rigney 268.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Viet Nguyen 615-216, Chad Curley 607, Debbie Trabert 459-186, Lynn Monroe 458, Dylan Woodward (junior) 411-157.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Kevin Clark 692, Steven Fincutter 687, Jason Leasure 268, Amanda Gerth 550, Rachel Eldert 520-202.

T&C Mon. ABC — Rodney Sebo 585, Al Blum 558, Robert Klamik 556-224, Mae Boeger 502-199.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Gary Exner Jr. 697-279, Nick Johnson 695, Jessica Storm 594, Sue Daschner 592, Shane McNally 246.

River City Miller Tues. Morning Mixed — Jim Licht 618, Larry Nannemann 614, Robert Uhlers 267, Joyce Malison 530-178, Rosie Storm 414.

