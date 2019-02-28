MEN'S LEADERS
792—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
777—Aaron Druktenis, Castle Courtsmen
776—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
761—Kevin Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
758—Tony Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
744—Mark McClellan, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
730—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
724—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
723—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
715—Alex Marques Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
714—Brady Groth, Castle Courtsmen
710—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men
708—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters
706—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
700—Mike Caldwell, Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
727—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
610—Amanda Langel, The Lanes Trestleboard
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters — Mike Caldwell 300.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Tanya Kisner 540, Karen Flynn 531, Meliesa Crenshaw 523, Gina Crenshaw 516, Paula Weller 210.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Christopher Webb 697-276, Glen Halberstadt 681, Kevin Landreman 680, Kyle Kisner 670.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Dave Boldus 637, Tyronn Dyess 624-239, Lula Smith 551, LeeVora Perry 503.
Castle Queens — Barb Francis 584-200, Cindy Tigges 533, Mary Androff 475.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Martinsen 548-202, Walt Strini 527, Kathi Manchester 513, Sandy Strini 496, Carol Usa 213.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Bob Veselik 658-232, John Matthews 589, Tracy Matthews 442-173, Barbara Thomas 437.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Robert Barkley Jr. 692, Jeff Drascic 684, Eric Kudrna 679, Glen Barth 675, Matt Cecchini 268.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Eric Thoennes 679, Lyle Casey 647, Josh Casey 246, Emily Panyk 442, Melissa Panyk 381, Amanda Langel 243.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 568, Sara Hessefort 539, Kelly Haulotte 524, Cindy Taylor 516.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Kevin Gerth 300, Mary Appenzeller 563, Jessica Storm 300
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 527, Mae Boeger 510-187.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Gary Bushley 672-276, Cody Clausen 645, Carl Chernouski 596, Kathy Baumeister 541-205.
River City Wed. Men — Chris Bottoni 696, CJ Torosian 695, Tom Hansen 680-300, Jim Wengel 666.
