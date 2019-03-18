MEN'S LEADERS
739—Andrew Palmgren, Castle Sat. Nite Special
707—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings and Queens
WOMEN'S LEADERS
648—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings and Queens
600—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples
LEAGUES
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Bob Veselik 563, Ed Plachno 542, Kathy Bakula 528, Mary Lui 477, Florence Straute 477.
The Lanes Sooners — Mike Kohl 678-246, Gregg Hansen 667, Laura Justman 415-153.
Castle Kings and Queens — Kyle Kisner 685, Steve Quella 651, John Schroeder Sr. 268, Tanya Kisner 233.
Castle Sat. Nite Special — Andrew Palmgren 278.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Jeff Reed 693, Timothy Harms 658-255, Donna Reed 465, Rhonda Eick 443, Kathleen Nielsen 168.
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Jeffery Fernholz 689, Randy Sykes 670-258, Alissa Mordja 563, Leanna Fiorita 530-222.
The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 504, David Madisen 488-212, Kim Schimmel 378-172, Jill Geyer 369.
T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Dale Helm 586, Jim Olson 533-203, Bobbi Auman 518-190.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Marcus Ludwig 684-248, John Mangalindan 661, Mary Appenzeller 581, Melissa Vogt 579-215.
T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Trevor Ludwig 661, Rick Keller 642, Kohl Wrobel 258, Reneel Ludwig 508, Jill Klitzka 186.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Nate Rickert 638, Michael Magestro 615-257, Courtney Lufkin 556-204, Claire Goldbach 464.
River City A League of Our Own — Jeff Krauss 516, Dave Hoffman 507-202, Joellen Hoffman 426-171, Shari Krauss 386.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Jeff Weinkauf 660, Ed Ksobiech 650-236, Lenore Dunn 540-255, Darlene Flees 472.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Landon Bieneman 681, Tristian Albrecht 661-267, Dakota Stardy 524-193, Rhianna Goldschmidt 498.
T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Joseph Pollak 522-207, Nolan Basso 470, Savannah Leonard 449-159.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Derek Berberich 146, Sean Szydlowski 140-76.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — JJ Berberich 177, Tegan Ludwig 157-92, Cayden Peronto 146.
River City Youth Bantams — Zeph Edgell 148-92.
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 534-198, Frank Nowicki 473, Maddie Pozek 479-167, Elliana Flees 386.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.