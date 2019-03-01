MEN'S LEADERS
813—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
774—William Austin, Knight of Castle
773—Josh Hall, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
771—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
769—Charlie Brown, Castle Bowler's Choice
749—Brian Krempasky, Union Grove Men's Commercial
738—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
732—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knight of Castle
727—Josh Bergles, Union Grove Men's Commercial
725—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler's Choice
718—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler's Choice
713—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
712—Tony Bartoli, Union Grove Men's Commercial
707—Brian Brickner, Union Grove Men's Commercial
701—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler's Choice
701—Eric Mertins, Knight of Castle
WOMEN'S LEADERS
760—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
692—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
652—Sierra Werderitch, Castle Strikettes
642—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
635—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito's Morning Mixed
625—Ashley Callis, Castle Strikettes
606—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
LEAGUES
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — John Noha 637, Cary O'Brien 636, Andy J. Hornyak 626, Darryl McClelland 623-257.
Castle Strikettes — Dani Jo Sheckles 597, Jenny Sieker 583, Tina Michals 569, Melissa Jansen 569, Sierra Werderitch 236.
Knight of Castle — Joseph Anderson 699, RJ Guarascio Jr. 691, Thomas Hopkins 682, Corey Fisher 674.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 577, Becky Gallagher 568, Mary Mainus 533, Gayle Rosenthal 507, Courtney Lufkin 278.
Union Grove Men's Commercial — Rich Lasko 673, Chris Miskowski 673, Terry France 672, Josh Bergles 279.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Josh Hall 299, Taylor Melahn 256.
T&C Thurs. Frito's Morning Mixed — Roy Hartman 627, Rick Zupan 623, Fred Moore 265, Lorraine Draper 501, Theresa Riemer 227.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Cotie Holbek 636, Mark Malison 633, Mark VandeVelde 278, Theresa Riemer 244.
T&C Thurs. Powderpuff — Nicole Bushley 580-226, Karen Jannene 553, Julie Lois 525, Laura Drissel 524.
