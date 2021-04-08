Bowling: Lici Strong team sets records in GRA USBC Women's Championships

There were plenty of highlights from the Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Bowling Championships, which ended Feb. 28 at Castle Lanes in Racine.
Heading the list was the performance of the Lici Strong/Women’s Version team of Amy Gonzales, Sam Kelly, Danielle Gename and Shirley Stahl in the Division 1 team event.
The quartet combined for a scratch total of 2,810 pins and a handicap total of 2,875 to set tournament records in both categories. Gonzales shot 729, Kelly had 709, Gename shot 691 and Stahl had 681 as the team easily won titles in both categories.
Gename and Gonzales weren’t done, however, as they combined to win Division 1 scratch and handicap doubles with respective totals of 1,410 and 1,474.
Lisa M. Woodward also won multiple Division 1 titles, sweeping all-events (2,060 scratch, 2,237 handicap) and adding a title in handicap singles (746).
The other Division 1 winner was Lauren Fischer, who shot 700 to win scratch singles.
In Division 2, the big winner was Tiffany Zirbel, who won four titles. She swept singles (613 scratch, 672 handicap), won handicap all-events (1,804) and was a member of the winning Ladies Doubles #1 team (Zirbel, Marie Salinas, Cathy Larrabee, Kathy Lawrenz) in scratch team event (2,128).
Stephanie Bishop won two Division 2 titles, in scratch all-events (1,638) and in scratch doubles (1,144) with partner Theresa Bishop.
Other winners were Above Average Ladies (Shannon Grady, Linda Sorensen, Sandra Thurmond, Marcy Whited) in handicap team event (2,275) and Aberlyn Lakosh and Bobbi Prill in handicap doubles (1,197).
GRA USBC YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS: In the Greater Racine Area USBC Youth Championships/Joan Rennert Scholarship Tournament, also held at Castle Lanes, Nathaniel Holton was the big winner.
Holton won four titles in Division 1, sweeping singles (730 scratch, 838 handicap), winning handicap all-events (2,399) and taking handicap doubles (1,445) with partner Cameron Calverley by just five pins.
Another multiple winner in Division 1 was Brett Brohelden, who won scratch all-events (2,142) and teamed with Pierce Witkofski, Javier Bernal and Ruben Bernal to sweep team event (2,623 scratch, 2,876 handicap) with Park Boys.
The other winner in Division 1 was the duo of Stephanie Zagar and Sebastian Beth in scratch doubles (1,332).
In Division 2, there was one double winner as Ashley Trabert won handicap all-events (1,943) and teamed with Abigail Fletcher, Nehemiah Johnson-Bonner and Seth Mang to win handicap team event (2,520).
Other Division 2 winners were Clayton Landreman and Mayson Halliday in handicap doubles (1,262) and Dalton Yonkovich in handicap singles (774).