Bowling: Lici Strong team sets records in GRA USBC Women's Championships

There were plenty of highlights from the Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Bowling Championships, which ended Feb. 28 at Castle Lanes in Racine.

Heading the list was the performance of the Lici Strong/Women’s Version team of Amy Gonzales, Sam Kelly, Danielle Gename and Shirley Stahl in the Division 1 team event.

The quartet combined for a scratch total of 2,810 pins and a handicap total of 2,875 to set tournament records in both categories. Gonzales shot 729, Kelly had 709, Gename shot 691 and Stahl had 681 as the team easily won titles in both categories.

Gename and Gonzales weren’t done, however, as they combined to win Division 1 scratch and handicap doubles with respective totals of 1,410 and 1,474.

Lisa M. Woodward also won multiple Division 1 titles, sweeping all-events (2,060 scratch, 2,237 handicap) and adding a title in handicap singles (746).

The other Division 1 winner was Lauren Fischer, who shot 700 to win scratch singles.

In Division 2, the big winner was Tiffany Zirbel, who won four titles. She swept singles (613 scratch, 672 handicap), won handicap all-events (1,804) and was a member of the winning Ladies Doubles #1 team (Zirbel, Marie Salinas, Cathy Larrabee, Kathy Lawrenz) in scratch team event (2,128).