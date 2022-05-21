Bowling: Larsen wins Senior Men's Division in Racine County Bowling Classic

In a three-way battle of Hall of Fame bowlers, the first one to get into the Hall was No. 1 at the end of the competition Friday in the Racine County Bowling Classic at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Rich Larsen, a 2010 inductee into the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, beat out fellow Hall members Mike Vasey and Jim Wegner Friday to win the Senior Men’s Division of the match play tournament.

Larsen, the top seed after match play, won the three-man stepladder final, beating Vasey 254-238 in the final. Vasey beat Wegner 268-213 in the semifinal.

Larsen won the match play portion of the division with a grand total of 1,967, which included a pinfall total of 1,817 plus 150 bonus points for winning five matches.

Wegner, a 2016 inductee, had the best match record in the division, 6-2, and was second with 1,943 (1,763 pinfall, 180 bonus). Vasey, a 2014 inductee, was third with 1,838 (1,688-150). Butch Schoenfuss, the proprietor of Old Settler’s, was a close fourth at 1,831 (1,681-150).

Larsen and Wegner both won three of their four matches Friday.

The stepladder participants could have a bit different. After seven games (the third game Friday), Wegner led the standings at +332, Larsen was second at +302, Schoenfuss was third at +219 and Vasey was fourth at +186.

In the final game, the position round, No. 1 bowls against No. 2, No. 3 goes against No. 4, etc.

In the final game, Larsen beat Wegner 235-211 and Vasey beat Schoenfuss 222-212 to flip them into their final positions and set up the stepladder.

Rounding out the eight-man field were Tom Fennig in fifth place (1,592-90—1,682), Jim Larsen, Rich’s brother, in sixth (1,582-90—1,672), Jeff Floyd in seventh (1,571-90—1,661) and 2014 Hall of Fame inductee Joe Crocco in eighth (1,570-60—1,570).

The final eight-game round of the Men’s Division is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Old Settler’s.

