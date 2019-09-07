{{featured_button_text}}

Boresch wins two medals at World Senior Championship

Kenosha’s Lennie Boresch Jr., who owns Bowler’s Choice Pro Shop in Racine, was a double winner at the World Bowling Senior Championships in Las Vegas last week.

On Friday, Boresch and Ron Mohr combined to win the men’s doubles title, while Boresch beat Canadian Michael Snow on Thursday to win the men’s singles championship at South Point Bowling Plaza.

Boresch threw a strike on his first shot of his final frame to claim the single’s event over Snow 188-177. The win marked the first individual gold medal for Boresch in three appearances at the World Senior Championships.

In the semifinals, Snow defeated top seed Tore Torgersen of Norway (248-214), and Boresch topped Mark Spiteri of Malta (246-223).

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

In Friday’s doubles competition, Mohr (237) and Boresch (220) cruised to a 457-399 win over Sweden’s Tomas Leandersson (226) and Raymond Jansson (173). Boresch opened with five consecutive strikes.

In their semifinal against Sweden’s Per Svensson and Tommy Petersen, Mohr and Boresch combined for 14 strikes on the way to a 437-345 victory.

Local bowlers roll for honor scores

Seven local bowlers rolled for honor scores. At Castle Lanes, Brett Brohelden rolled a 734 series and Stephanie Zagar rolled a 608 in the Castle Majors League, Nate Berryman (728) and Jim Larsen (715) in Friday’s CastleLanes.com League. At River City Lanes, Jessica Storm (679), Sue Hartlage (630) and Courtney Lufkin (614) in River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies League.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments