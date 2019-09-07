Boresch wins two medals at World Senior Championship
Kenosha’s Lennie Boresch Jr., who owns Bowler’s Choice Pro Shop in Racine, was a double winner at the World Bowling Senior Championships in Las Vegas last week.
On Friday, Boresch and Ron Mohr combined to win the men’s doubles title, while Boresch beat Canadian Michael Snow on Thursday to win the men’s singles championship at South Point Bowling Plaza.
Boresch threw a strike on his first shot of his final frame to claim the single’s event over Snow 188-177. The win marked the first individual gold medal for Boresch in three appearances at the World Senior Championships.
In the semifinals, Snow defeated top seed Tore Torgersen of Norway (248-214), and Boresch topped Mark Spiteri of Malta (246-223).
In Friday’s doubles competition, Mohr (237) and Boresch (220) cruised to a 457-399 win over Sweden’s Tomas Leandersson (226) and Raymond Jansson (173). Boresch opened with five consecutive strikes.
In their semifinal against Sweden’s Per Svensson and Tommy Petersen, Mohr and Boresch combined for 14 strikes on the way to a 437-345 victory.
Local bowlers roll for honor scores
Seven local bowlers rolled for honor scores. At Castle Lanes, Brett Brohelden rolled a 734 series and Stephanie Zagar rolled a 608 in the Castle Majors League, Nate Berryman (728) and Jim Larsen (715) in Friday’s CastleLanes.com League. At River City Lanes, Jessica Storm (679), Sue Hartlage (630) and Courtney Lufkin (614) in River City Lanes Thursday Night Ladies League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.