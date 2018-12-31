MEN'S LEADERS
749 — Jake Kessler, T&C Friday Night Industrial
710 — Jake Spencer, T&C Friday Night Industrial
706 — Trevor Ludwig, T&C Friday Night Industrial '
704 — Brian Dubinsky, T&C Friday Night Industrial
702 — Don Stardy, T&C Friday Night Industrial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
640 — Lynda Schlitz, T&C Friday Night Industrial
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples — Cameron Peterson 597-255, George Alvarez 591, Jeanette Stuckar 570-212, Alma Alvarez 540.
T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 577-206, Dale Helm 523, Ken Cramer 512, Marvelyn Forst 516-180.
T&C Friday Night Industrial — Melissa Vogt 557, Lynda Schlitz 258.
T&C Friday Night Mixed — Matt Vos 583, Jason Finster 537, Joe Wasik 213, Polly Burright 548-202, Joy Vadnais 515.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.