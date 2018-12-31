Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

749 — Jake Kessler, T&C Friday Night Industrial 

710 — Jake Spencer, T&C Friday Night Industrial 

706 — Trevor Ludwig, T&C Friday Night Industrial '

704 — Brian Dubinsky, T&C Friday Night Industrial 

702 — Don Stardy, T&C Friday Night Industrial 

WOMEN'S LEADERS

640 — Lynda Schlitz, T&C Friday Night Industrial 

LEAGUES

The Lanes Sunday Fun Couples — Cameron Peterson 597-255, George Alvarez 591, Jeanette Stuckar 570-212, Alma Alvarez 540.

T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 577-206, Dale Helm 523, Ken Cramer 512, Marvelyn Forst 516-180.

T&C Friday Night Industrial  — Melissa Vogt 557, Lynda Schlitz 258.

T&C Friday Night Mixed — Matt Vos 583, Jason Finster 537, Joe Wasik 213, Polly Burright 548-202, Joy Vadnais 515.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments