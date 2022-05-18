Bowling: Hall of Famers lead Senior Men's division at Racine County Bowling Classic

A host of Hall of Famers are in the mix after the first round of the Senior Men’s division of the Racine County Bowling Classic at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Three of the top four bowlers on the leaderboard are members of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame. Hall member Jim Wegner leads the way at +174, Hall member Rich Larsen is second at +135 and Butch Schoenfuss, the proprietor at Old Settler’s, is third at +132.

Hall member Mike Vasey is a bit further back in fourth at +76 and Jeff Floyd is fifth at +0 (even). The fourth Hall member in the field, Joe Crocco, is sixth at minus-20.

The final four-game round of the Senior Men’s division is Friday at Old Settler’s. After match play, the top three will bowl a stepladder final, which will determine the winner.

The first round of the Men’s division was held Wednesday. The Women’s and Super Senior divisions will be contested Thursday night.

Results are available online at www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic

