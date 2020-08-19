 Skip to main content
Bowling: Frank, Blome scorch lanes for city record
Jason Frank and Alan Blome pulled off an impressive feat Aug. 12 in the Wednesday Mini Storm League at Castle Lanes.

Frank, 42, shot an 833 series and Blome, 38, shot an 803 as they combined for a two-man total of 1,636, erasing a 16-year-old Greater Racine Area USBC record. Frank shot 278-269-286 and Blome shot 267-258-278.

The old city record was 1,618 set by Matt Zagar (824) and Rich Larsen (793), both GRA USBC Hall of Fame members, on Aug. 5, 2004.

The national record for a two-man series is 1,724, set by Mike Baskett and Todd Clatanoff of Plano, Texas, on June 29, 2006.

• On Aug. 11, in the Tuesday Adult/Junior League at Castle, Katie Zwiefelhofer, 28, the head coach of the Carthage College women’s bowling team, rolled her eighth women’s national honor series of the season. She shot 792, a season best, on games of 216-297-279.

+1 
Jason Frank, bowler

Frank
+1 
Alan Blome, Castle Lanes

Blome
