MEN'S LEADERS
770—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
749—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle
744—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
737—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
735—Beau Biller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
728—Kevin Spencer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
727—Dan Gnadt, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
726—James Schnell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
725—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters
725—Paul Jacobs, The Lanes Trestleboard
724—Mike Kenyon Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
721—Matt Gohr, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
718—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters
718—Jeff Floyd, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
717—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
715—Kevin Clark, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
713—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
711—Jeff Vandegenachte, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
710—Carl Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
709—Kevin Janachowski, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
706—Ryan Jacobi, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
705—Jayden Callis, Knights of Castle
704—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard
703—Ryan Zagar, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
701—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
701—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
700—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
719—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
712—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
668—Jenny Sieker, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
630—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
627—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
625—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
619—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
602—Jessie Fugman, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
601—Taylor Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
LEAGUES
The Lanes Ladies Doubles — Theresa Bishop 558, Katy Ortiz 554-205, Kerrie Durand-Meyer 518, Stephanie Bishop 516.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Larry Mikulecky 699, Mark Borckhardt 674, Kevin Landreman 673, Tristan White 670, Demetrius Polk 290.
The Lanes Retirees — Brian Nelson 659, Glenn Chapman 641-246, Erling Hagen 603, Keith Beaudin 595.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Stephanie Smith 579, Sheila Carter 567, Jessie Fugman 277.
Castle Wed. Niters — Mike Kenyon Jr. 278.
Castle Wed. Seniors — Tom Hurley 658, Ed Plachno 656, Gary Schlicht 641, Jim Larrbee 614-259.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 540, Dennis Thanig 531-198, Renee Thanig 545-187, Emma Wood 486.
Knights of Castle — Jayden Callis 269.
Castle Strik-ettes — Melissa Jansen 585, Jill Nowik 567-235, Dani Jo Sheckles 567.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Michael Hohnl 677, Jimmy Larsen 654, Eric Thoennes 269, Shannon Menarek 506-191, Rachel Pynaker 499.
The Lanes Mike Corona — Ryan Fornal 676, Nick Fazzari 666, Alfredo Jackson 664, Matt Cecchini 663, Eric Kudrna 279, Justin Christensen 279.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Carly Andersen 545, Brenda Schoenfuss 528, Darlene Kohlman 506.
Old Settler’s Mon. 3 Man — Tom Pfeiffer 680, Josh Bergles 652, Francis Wietrzak 643.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Brian Veto 698, Jon Lorek 600, Dennis Rockwell 526, Kathy Erickson 500.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Kevin Spencer 278, Polly Burright 571, Lynda Schlitz 264.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 475, Mig Molle’ 460, Anita Hirt 451-201, Janet Johnson 423.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Ryan Jacobi 300, Jenny Wonders 259.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Mike Miller 628-238, Matt Flintrop 617, Nicole Bushley 556-227, Kathy Baumeister 504.