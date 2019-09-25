{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S LEADERS

737—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

736—Joe Regep, The Lanes JMBA Men

708—Darren Olson, The Lanes JMBA Men

WOMEN'S LEADERS

627—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

618—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

604—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Josh Basso 658, Gary Bushley 642.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Vern Fink 678, Brandon Staven 678-279, Eddie Nelson 674, Mike Mueller 652.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — John A. Troen 521, Jordan Landreman 516, Debbie Hauer 561-212, Connie Pederson 522.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments