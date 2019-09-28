MEN'S LEADERS
709—Mark Moczynski, Castle Fri. Lanes.com
704—Nathan Berryman, Castle Fri. Lanes.com
701—Joshua Chernouski, Castle Majors
WOMEN'S LEADERS
649—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
LEAGUES
Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 666, Joshua Chernouski 252, Mariska Thoennes 491.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Joe Crocco 662, Mike Burdo 649-252, Lisa Jarstad 546-230, Mindy Christensen 529.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 675, Ed Grabanski 247, Nancy Vioski 485-195.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Ceasar Vinson 106, Tessa Klein 173, Zoey Plocinski 163.
Castle Juniors — Ethan Nurmi 474, Tyler Kubiak 472, Danielle Christopherson 531, Madison Venne 463.
Castle Preps — Tyler Gilmore 377, Ayden Vasey 322, Ja Quora Jones 318, Kayden Kochanski 293.
River City Sat. Juniors — Darren Frasa 498-182, James Breidenbach 470, Addison Kinsey 404-163, Christina Doyle 380.
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Brody Loomis 158-86.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.