MEN'S LEADERS

709—Mark Moczynski, Castle Fri. Lanes.com

704—Nathan Berryman, Castle Fri. Lanes.com

701—Joshua Chernouski, Castle Majors

WOMEN'S LEADERS

649—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 666, Joshua Chernouski 252, Mariska Thoennes 491.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Joe Crocco 662, Mike Burdo 649-252, Lisa Jarstad 546-230, Mindy Christensen 529.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 675, Ed Grabanski 247, Nancy Vioski 485-195.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Ceasar Vinson 106, Tessa Klein 173, Zoey Plocinski 163.

Castle Juniors — Ethan Nurmi 474, Tyler Kubiak 472, Danielle Christopherson 531, Madison Venne 463.

Castle Preps — Tyler Gilmore 377, Ayden Vasey 322, Ja Quora Jones 318, Kayden Kochanski 293.

River City Sat. Juniors — Darren Frasa 498-182, James Breidenbach 470, Addison Kinsey 404-163, Christina Doyle 380.

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Brody Loomis 158-86.

