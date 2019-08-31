MEN'S LEADERS
752--Cotie Holbek, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.
714--Steven Gerth, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.
679--Travis Bushley, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.
664--Fred Sykes, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.
657--Michael Scalf, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.
640--Ron Kuchenbecker, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.
626--Craig Southgate, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
634--Theresa Riemer, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.
LEAGUES
Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed: Fred Sykes 664, Theresa Riemer 634-236, Craig Southgate 626-256, Ron Kuchenbecker 640, Jeff Kuzniar 584, Lorraine Draper 540.
Thur. Gooseberries Classic: Cotie Holbek 752-279, Steven Gerth 714-279, Travis Bushley 679, Michael Scalf 657, Taylor Melahn 644-247, Lynda Schlitz 579.
