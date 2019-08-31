{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S LEADERS

752--Cotie Holbek, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.

714--Steven Gerth, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.

679--Travis Bushley, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.

664--Fred Sykes, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.

657--Michael Scalf, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic.

640--Ron Kuchenbecker, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.

626--Craig Southgate, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

634--Theresa Riemer, T&C Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed.

LEAGUES

Thur. Frito’s Morning Mixed: Fred Sykes 664, Theresa Riemer 634-236, Craig Southgate 626-256, Ron Kuchenbecker 640, Jeff Kuzniar 584, Lorraine Draper 540.

Thur. Gooseberries Classic: Cotie Holbek 752-279, Steven Gerth 714-279, Travis Bushley 679, Michael Scalf 657, Taylor Melahn 644-247, Lynda Schlitz 579.

