Bowling for Sept. 29

MEN'S LEADERS
757—Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings + Queens
739—Tristian Albrecht, River City Miller Mon. Classic
738—Cameron Peterson, The Lanes Sun. Funday Couples
736—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Mon. Molson Coors
718—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Classic
709—CJ Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Classic
707—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Classic
702—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
737—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle Mon. Molson Coors
620—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings + Queens
LEAGUES
River City Miller Mon. Classic — Ray Schrubbe 698, Darren Kisting 682, Zach Woelfel 279, Jessica Storm 599-229.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Dale Winters 570-214, Darell Olson 566, Scott Burns 566, Joyce Malison 439-162, Judi Olson 325.
T&C Mon. ABC League — Chris Richter 593-279, Burt Phelps 573, Lorraine Draper 506, Mae Boeger 480-193.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jason Seifert 674-278, Jeff Delange 668, Roy Chase 626, Kay Eldert 514-198.
Castle Kings + Queens — Jeff Egresi 675, Kyle Kisner 267, Tanya Kisner 235.
Castle Mon. Molson Coors — Tyronn Dyess 258, Stephanie Schwartz 258.
Castle Tues. Aft K. K. — Kathy Lawrence 497, Emma Wood 474, Cathy Larrabee 462, Sandy Hansen 435.
The Lanes Sooners — Seth Sanchez 663, Tom Whitley 651, Michael J. Sorenson 257, Linda Hagen 526-195.
The Lanes Sun. Funday Couples — Brian Jansen 694, James Bauer 570, Cameron Peterson 279, Beth Peterson 543, Laura Martinez 510, Lynn Bauer 210.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors — Alex Wallat 661, Cameron Calverley 619.
Castle Juniors — Quintin Billips 461, Cameron Palmgren 438, Alyssa Buchaklian 474, JaQuora Jones 463.
Castle Preps — Blake Curley 393, Jayden Vivio 331, Paige Pron 359, Aubree Vara 314.