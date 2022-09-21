Bowling for Sept. 22

MEN'S LEADERS
795—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
788—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
777—Mike Scalf, The Lanes Trestleboard
761—Ken Schwartz, Castle The League
750—Delbert Richards, Castle The League
750—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/16)
750—Keith Beaudin, The Lanes Trestleboard (9/8)
748—Victor Erato, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
745—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
742—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/9)
739—Mitchell Wolfe, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
People are also reading…
739—Scott Zess, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/9)
734—Joe Regep, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/9)
734—Roger Lofquist, The Lanes Trestleboard (9/8)
732—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/9)
732—Jason Seifert, T&C Mon. Night Majors
732—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/16)
730—Dylan Shaffer, Castle The League
729—Nick Fazzari, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (9/8)
725—Chris Richter, T&C Mon. Night Majors
722—John Boehm, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
722—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (9/8)
717—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
717—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/16)
715—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/9)
714—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (9/8)
713—Randy Mattie, The Lanes Trestleboard (9/8)
712—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard
711—Don Cheever, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/16)
708—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
708—Mark Moran, The Lanes Trestleboard
707—Bob Brick Jr., T&C Fri. Night Mixed
707—Jason Frank, Castle The League
706—Don Urick Jr., The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim
705—Dave Piech, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/16)
701—Tim Steinke, The Lanes Trestleboard
WOMEN'S LEADERS
741—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/9)
682—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/16)
674—Pam Longo, The Lanes Weds. Nite Doubles (9/14)
661—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim
661—Marie Salinas, The Lanes Weds. Nite Doubles (9/14)
603—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
601—Kerrie Durand-Meyer, The Lanes Weds. Nite Doubles (9/14)
600—Kerrie Durand-Meyer, The Lanes Weds. Nite Doubles (9/7)
LEAGUES
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Chris Richter 632-221, Dale Streblow 516, Louise Johnson 429-161, Barb Remer 428.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Matt Schinker 628-254, Jesse Mack 597, Lea Vos 511-204, Becki Heinen 509, Shari Krauss 204.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Roger Schaufel 587, Dave Carroll 524, Tom Bishop 221, Katie Connolly 367, Mandy Sekey 361, Hope Schaufel 361-148.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Tristian Albrecht 568, George Fennell 540, Chris Richter 265, Elaine Phelps 505, Mae Boeger 485-198.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Tyler Schildt 689-277, Ken Leasure 688, Kay Eldert 420-147, Angie Creighbum 316.
River City A League of Our Own — Nate Bierer 604-226, Jeff Bottoni 598, Laura Shotliff 477-166, LaVerne Lewis 401.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Brian Dubinsky 664, Steve Gerth 662, Darren Kisting 279, Jessica Storm 212.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Darell Olson 595, Mike Mueller 573-257, Joyce Malison 458-180, Rosie Storm 395.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (8/30) — Blake Renfro 671-258, Jordan Landreman 643, Debbie Trabert 492-226, Connie Pederson 446.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (9/13) — Brian Callis 685-268, John Strege 642, Krista Ramsey 529-202, Connie Pederson 504.
The Lanes Weds. Nite Doubles (9/7) — Marie Salinas 591, Theresa Bishop 588, Stephanie Bishop 526, Dawn Kisner 524, Kerrie Durand-Meyer 145.
The Lanes Weds. Nite Doubles (9/14) — Lisa Avila 536, Carrie Scheckler 536, Theresa Bishop 525, Teresa Wiegand 499, Pam Longo 262.
The Lanes Sooners (9/12) — Michael J. Sorensen 644, Billie Johnson 605, Rick Hoffman 233, Marlette Anderson 443-160.
The Lanes Sooners (9/19) — Seth Sanchez 652, Rick Hoffman 634-263, Linda Hagen 570-225, Marlette Anderson 429-155.
The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim (9/17) — Kevin Molbeck 678-256, John Boehm 658, Shari Urick 572, Marcie Molbeck 511, Jill Kruschke 233.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/9) — Brian Jansen 680, Vernon Tuinstra Sr. 676, Kevin Molbeck 289, Marcia Munoz 553, Mindy Christensen 532, Danielle Gename 270.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (9/16) — Matthew Henkes 687, Brian Jansen 686, Joe Crocco 279, Lisa Jarstad 548, Abby Lakosh 532, Rebecca Welter 255.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Jim Glitzky 696, Lyle Casey 677, Randy Mattie 300, Karen Schiller 568-225, Ashley Scalf 492.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Joe Fazzari 677, Gary Schlicht 664, Eric Dogans 652, Joe Fazzari Jr. 642, Alfredo Jackson 287.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Michael Welter 677, Jack Cox 666, Victor Erato 279, Nancy Vioski 489-178.
Castle The League — Ken Schwartz 300.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Cathy Larrabee 468, Judy Shakes-Reinier 455, Sandy Hansen 442, Sandy Roushia 434.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (9/6) — Jolene Ahles 557-225, Patricia McNeil 547, Karen Vasey 504, Linda Hagen 500.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (9/13) — Linda Hagen 545-212, Patricia McNeil 535, Jolene Ahles 439, Linda Polzin 420.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (9/8) — Jack Jorgenson 676, Dustin Vasey 656, Mitchell Wolfe 655, Trevor Peterson 654, Jeff Egresi 278.
The Lanes Trestleboard (9/8) — Eric Thoennes 696, Jim Glitzky 691, Randy Mattie 277, Karen Schiller 587-222, Joanne Beischel 429.
The Lanes Retirees (9/7) — Anthony Hansen 649, Keith Beaudin 624-240, Glenn Chapman 622, Dean Holewinski 599.
The Lanes Retirees (9/14) — Keith Beaudin 699-245, Anthony Hansen 631, Roy Sheppard 610, Dean Holewinski 568.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Preps (9/17) — Matthew Peterson 401-156, Ian Naegeli 261, Jurnee Hayes 353-133, Maddie Morris 190.
The Lanes Bantams (9/17) — Levi Cottingham 73, Jayce Mattie 62-46, Lilyana Lang 162-87, Harper Landreman 145,
The Lanes Bumpers (9/17) — Liam Cottingham 140-74, Gabby Landreman 160-91.
River City Sat. Juniors (9/17) — Steve Duell 559, Lucas Talavera 558-234, Brennan Kortendick 531, Zophia Nowicki 270-95.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Jaxon Scalf 636, Eric Cichocki 611, Joseph Leonard 267, Savannah Leonard 568-204, Paula Bernard 414.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Marvin Gerth 467-168, Riley Gerth 418, Avery Johnson 193-70, Tegan Ludwig 296.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 159-85, Oliver Gerth 112.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Oliver Caldwell 189-104, Parker Biller 150, Violet Ostrander 191-101, Juliette Stanley 95.