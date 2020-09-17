Bowling for Sept. 18

MEN'S LEADERS
761—Jason Hill, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
748—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
748—Jake Spencer, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch
739—Rob Beth, River City Sat. Bowling Buddies
737—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
727—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
726—Vernon Fink, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
724—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors
723—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch
717—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
714—Shawn Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
711—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors
711—Zach Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
709—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
706—Corey Swieciak, T&C Mon. Night Majors
706—Delbert Richards, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
705—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
704—Nick Gort, T&C Mon. Night Majors
704—Jeff Floyd, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
704—Steve Chick, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
703—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
688—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
672—Jessica Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
612—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
609—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
604—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Keglers — Miguel Rocha 684, Scott Zess 669, Mike Thoennes 669-267, Darryl Jeter 666.
The Lanes Tues. Afternoon Koffee Klutchers — Leevora Perry 511-237, Tiwanna Dunn 485, Jolene Ahles 454, Sandra Thurmond 420.
Castle Kings & Queens — Curt Manke 669-278, Ryan Torkilsen 615, Tanya Kisner 590, Melissa Jansen 532-222.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Bob Baldewicz 661, Josh Basso 288, Mary Appenzeller 595, Sydney Wiroll 239.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Roy Chase 697, Nick Gort 300, Kay Eldert 479-179.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 552, Jack Gunderson 474, Kathy Erickson 500, Jane Hartman 452.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John Weiser 664, Darren Kisting 662, Steve Chick 267, Jessica Storm 238.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Small 651, Ken Litwicki 641, Mike Mueller 243, Joyce Malison 471-205, Paddy Nannemann 400.
River City Sat. Bowling Buddies — Don Goldbach 572, Tom Klein 563, Rob Beth 288, Theresa Torosian 516-215, Tracy Pertile 458, Claire Goldbach 458.
T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch — Michael Scalf 636, Trevor Ludwig 265, Cherish Ludwig 438, Debbie LaFauce 433, Carrie Keller 402-157.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Nick Glessing 654-257, Joseph Leonard 536, Caleb Yambor 531, Amber Vogt 494-184.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Kyle Mangalindan 502-215, Jaxon Scalf 502, Savannah Leonard 381-143, Chloe Longo 317.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tegan Ludwig 154-89, Elijah Grohs 131, Vito Dagostino 91.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Nolan Grohs 143-75, Thomas O’Connell 108, Emma O’Connell 138-76, Riley Jastroch 73.
River City Sat. Juniors — Darren Frasa 547, Colin Fredrick 520, Jake Dros 194, Addison Kinsey 499-169, Elliana Flees 429.
