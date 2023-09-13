MEN'S LEADERS
740—Mike Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples
728—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
723—Marty Richter, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples
722—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
706—Brian Jansen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
706—Matthew Henkes, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
704—Matt Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
700—RJ Mattie, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
700—Chris Richter, T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus
LEAGUES
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Dale Streblow 572, Rick Dietz 420, Chris Richter 257, Barb Remer 446-170, Mary Lois 410.
T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch — Greg Meinen 645-244, Trevor Ludwig 639, Brandi Nelson 538, Renee Ludwig 526-226.
T&C Sun. Can’t Get A Bloody From Mary (Six Games) — Steven Gerth 1417-267, Kevin Clark 1222, Nick Gort 1209, Steven Enger 1107.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jason Leasure 697, Steven Fincutter 665, Jeff DeLange 245, Heather Stanosz 458-177, Kay Eldert 435.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — William Gorr 518, Timothy Stankiewicz 517, Joe Klein 193, Theresa Torosian 474-173, Cecile Gorr 406.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Darren Kisting 699, Zach Torosian 693-277, Pat McNally 680, Kenneth Whitehouse 680.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Zach Torosian 682-266, Darell Olson 674, Joyce Malison 461-187, Betty Miller 326.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Curt Fritz 679, Kim Westerlund 678, Matthew Henkes 279, Dawn Baker 553, Abby Lakosh 533-236.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples — Joseph Thoennes 694, Scott Horvath 692-278, Rebecca Welter 503-199, Christina Horvath 485.
The Lanes Early Eights — Ryan Fornal 644, Matt Cecchini 643, Andy Glass 247, Nicole Cecchini 550-192, Jolene Ahles 451.
The Lanes League of Our Own — Antoine McKinney 592-275, Jay Ricker 520, Sandra Cox 572-216, Kriss Doss 548.
Castle Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Wendy Lail 474-173, Emma Wood 420-173.
JUNIORS
Castle Juniors/Majors — Mike Zweifelhofer 617, Andres Oliver 600, Madison Venne 533, Sakinah Thomas 482.
Castle Preps — Blake Curley 358, Trenton White 284, Paige Pron 386, Emery Pron 369.
Castle Bantams — Cameron Wozniak 154, Gregory Velasco 134, Sophia Puder 88, Noella Schommer 42.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors — Matthew Peterson 474-201, Clayton Landreman 414, Riley Molnaa 352, Jayda Hayes 271-123.
The Lanes Preps — Ian Naegeli 339-136, Frederic Plumley 328, Jurnee Hayes 314-115, Harper Landreman 288.
The Lanes Bantams — Jayden Ritacco 92-66, Liam Puffer 52, Gabby Landreman 45, Maci Peterson 177-105.
The Lanes Bumpers — Denver Strupp 178-91, Liam Cottingham 144, Ry-Ry Beckett 149-76, Leia Cottingham 102.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Joseph Leonard 663-250, Jaxon Scalf 621, Savannah Leonard 494-183, Allison Bolda 472.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Marvin Gerth 407-151, Robert Barnard 404, Sophia Tuyls 329-136, Charlotte Smith 296.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Oliver Caldwell 164, Tristan Ludwig 161-105, Oliver Gerth 154, Nolan Grohs 149.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Gary Branton 197-101, Wyatt Rullman 160, Violet Ostrander 212-116, Lily Stiltner 155.