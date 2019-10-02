MEN'S LEADERS
742 — Jeff Floyd, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch
732 — Joe Thoennes, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch
710 — Chip Gehrke, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch
704 — Adam Prom, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch
701 — Delbert Richards, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
700 — Jim Wegner, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
650 — Georgette Albert, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch
LEAGUES
Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch — Ken Stockero 573, Gene Davis 486, Kathy Erickson 534, Deb Bergles 472.
Castle Tues. Afternoon Koffee Klutchers — Sandra Jansa 516, Jo Ann Nelson 497, Cathy Larrabee 484, Carmen Mortensen 483-200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.