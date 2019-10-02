{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S LEADERS

742 — Jeff Floyd, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

732 — Joe Thoennes, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

710 — Chip Gehrke, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

704 — Adam Prom, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

701 — Delbert Richards, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

700 — Jim Wegner, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

WOMEN'S LEADERS

650 — Georgette Albert, Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch

LEAGUES

Old Settles Miller 64 Scratch — Ken Stockero 573, Gene Davis 486, Kathy Erickson 534, Deb Bergles  472.

Castle Tues. Afternoon Koffee Klutchers — Sandra Jansa 516, Jo Ann Nelson 497, Cathy Larrabee 484, Carmen Mortensen 483-200.

