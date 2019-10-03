MEN'S LEADERS
789—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
755—Tyronn Dyess, Castle MillerCoors Doubles
751—Tony Oliva, Castle MillerCoors Doubles
742—Jeff Floyd, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
738—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle MillerCoors Doubles
732—Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
728—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
724—Tom Hall, Castle Wed. Niters
715—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen
715—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
710—Chip Gehrke, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
709—Kevin Moreno, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
709—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men
709—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters
707—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
705—Mark Zurawski, Castle Wed. Niters
704—Adam Pron, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
703—Tory Prudhomme, Castle Wed. Niters
702—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
701—Delbert Richards, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
700—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
708—Stephanie Vertz, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
673—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
650—Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
631—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
623—Shannon Spencer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Queens — Kathy Clouthier 530-192, Cindy Tigges 498, Maria Boehm 461.
Castle Wed. Niters — Tory Prudhomme 279.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 630, Duane Hoffren 590, John Moore 528, Ed Plachno 236.
Castle Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 592-234, Don Hyatt 536, Nancy Wemmert 428, Sandy Strini 168.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Erick Kissner 656, Keith Lemens 635, Lee Vora Perry 493, Barb Thomas 491.
Old Settlers Over 40 — Ken Stockero 573, Gene Davis 486, Kathy Erickson 534, Deb Bergles 472.
River City Wed. Men — James Schnell 685, Jason Akers 684, Rick Pope 660-265, Jeff Bottoni.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed —Josh Basso 694, Cotie Holbek 299, Theresa Riemer 235.
The Lanes Belles of the Lanes — Jan Corkins 455-182, Linda Hagen 449, Marilyn Venne 430, Sandra Thurmond.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 680, Joe Slis 663, Matt McGovern 647-269, Alexander Maszka 618.
The Lanes Retirees — Clay Venne Jr. 662-243, Keith Beaudin 614, Erling Hagen 575, Mark Tarwid 571.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Dave Crenshaw 504-221, David Shelby 502, Margaret Sacotte 491, Tracy Matthews 489-191.
