MEN'S LEADERS

789—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

755—Tyronn Dyess, Castle MillerCoors Doubles

751—Tony Oliva, Castle MillerCoors Doubles

742—Jeff Floyd, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

738—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle MillerCoors Doubles

732—Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

728—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters

724—Tom Hall, Castle Wed. Niters

715—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen

715—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters

710—Chip Gehrke, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

709—Kevin Moreno, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

709—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men

709—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters

707—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

705—Mark Zurawski, Castle Wed. Niters

704—Adam Pron, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

703—Tory Prudhomme, Castle Wed. Niters

702—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

701—Delbert Richards, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

700—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

WOMEN'S LEADERS

708—Stephanie Vertz, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

673—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

650—Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch

631—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

623—Shannon Spencer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

Castle Queens — Kathy Clouthier 530-192, Cindy Tigges 498, Maria Boehm 461.

Castle Wed. Niters — Tory Prudhomme 279.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 630, Duane Hoffren 590, John Moore 528, Ed Plachno 236.

Castle Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 592-234, Don Hyatt 536, Nancy Wemmert 428, Sandy Strini 168.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Erick Kissner 656, Keith Lemens 635, Lee Vora Perry 493, Barb Thomas 491.

Old Settlers Over 40 — Ken Stockero 573, Gene Davis 486, Kathy Erickson 534, Deb Bergles 472.

River City Wed. Men — James Schnell 685, Jason Akers 684, Rick Pope 660-265, Jeff Bottoni.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed —Josh Basso 694, Cotie Holbek 299, Theresa Riemer 235.

The Lanes Belles of the Lanes — Jan Corkins 455-182, Linda Hagen 449, Marilyn Venne 430, Sandra Thurmond.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 680, Joe Slis 663, Matt McGovern 647-269, Alexander Maszka 618.

The Lanes Retirees — Clay Venne Jr. 662-243, Keith Beaudin 614, Erling Hagen 575, Mark Tarwid 571.

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Dave Crenshaw 504-221, David Shelby 502, Margaret Sacotte 491, Tracy Matthews 489-191.

