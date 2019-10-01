MEN'S LEADERS
785—Tony Kenyon, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
756—Kyle Zagar, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
730—Nate Michalowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
725—Brian Traber, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
723—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
721—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
713—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors
713—Dustin Vesey, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
707—Jason Seifert, T&C Mon. Night Majors
707—Riley Smith, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
706—Joe Arvai IV, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
706—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
700—Michael Scalf, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
764—Katie Zwiefelhofer, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
629—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Care Car Classic
629—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
626—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Kings and Queens — Randy Tilot 634-256, Melissa Jansen 533-199, Tina Thoennes 471.
Castle Mon. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Sandy Redmann 500, Lori Suchla 485, Britany Kressig 440-180.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ray Schrubbe 673, Jeff Storm 268, Sue Daschner 580, Shane McNally 237.
River City Sat. Nite Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 598, Tom Klein 567-229, Theresa Torosian 521-199, Tracy Pertile 450.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Smail 621, Bill Meinecke 247, Joyce Malison 463, Paddy Nannemann 432-179.
T&C Mon. ABC — Glenn Lois 545, Roy Hartman 204, Bonnie Schmidt 487-192.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Steven Gerth 279, Don Stardy 279, Mig Molle 471, Kay Eldert 191.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Scott O'Brien 688, Kevin Landreman 677, Tony Maringer 668, Dan Steimle 279.
The Lanes Sooners — Duane Hoffren 656, Clay Venne Jr. 643-258, Laura Justman 355-125.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Jolene Ahles 550, Vicky Hoover 528, Kathryn Urick 523, Carolina Sell 510-215.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 510, Linda Hagen 475, Barbara Thomas 473-190, Dawn Hoffman 451.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Marcus Ludwig 675, Brandon Keller 245, Renee Ludwig 492-202.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Jadd McLean 155-91, Sean Szydlowski 141.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Elijah Grohs 144, Cayden Peronto 137-74, Emma O'Connell 164-84.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Nicklaus Glessing 679, Tristian ALbrecht 268, Allison Clark 575, Bolda 213.
T&C Sat. Youth/Preps — Joseph Leonard 575-202, Nolan Basso 202, Savannah Leonard 430-161.
