MEN'S LEADERS
792—Sam Slasteed, Castle Knights of Castle
769—Nick Glessing, T&C Wed. High School
755—Josh Hall, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
736—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
732—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
730—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
727—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
724—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
721—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
720—Curt Fritz, Castle Knights of Castle
718—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
705—Thomas Hopkins, Castle Knights of Castle
704—Tracy Karstetter, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
703—Kevin Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
701—Roy Chase, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
WOMEN'S LEADERS
699—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
686—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed
672—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
642—Sierra Werderitch, Castle Strikettes
637—Courtney Dutton, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
615—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
611—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
610—Julie Lois, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff
LEAGUES
Castle Knights of Castle — Tom Paszkiewicz 697, Don Cheevers 696, Mike Thoennes 671, Sam Slasteed 278.
Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 589, Dani Jo Sheckles 569, Heidi Hoefs 531, Sierra Werderitch 223.
Old Settlers Union grove Men's Commercial — Chad Sampson 658, Patrick Roberts 647, Scott Beitzel 627, Jesse Kintop 624.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Theresa Torosian 530, Ellie Mack 516, Jessica Nannemann 515, Jessica Storm 246.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 651, Cary O'Brien 621-268, Nancy Vioski 457-188.
The Lanes Mike Corona — Gary Schlicht 675, Trevor Peterson 671, Jeff Floyd 667, Thomas Hearn 279.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Williams Wasson 677-265, Eric Thonnes 634, Emily Panyk 485-171, Melissa Panyk 399.
T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 622, Jeff Kuzniar 609-254, Mae Boeger 535, Theresa Riemer 267.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Scott Laux 665, Jerry Riemer 258, Theresa Riemer 227.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 699, Josh Hall 300, Lynda Schlitz 247.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Karen Jannene 592, Lea Vos 528, Polly Burright 528, Julie Lois 247.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 472-171, Janet Johnson 417.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 687-258, Steve Miller 633, Diane Fincutter 524-190.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Cotie Holbek 278, Steven Gerth 278, Taylor Melahn 588-217.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Tristian Albrecht 660, Nick Glessing 267, Allison Clark 540, Amber Vogt 512-206.
