MEN'S LEADERS

792—Sam Slasteed, Castle Knights of Castle

769—Nick Glessing, T&C Wed. High School

755—Josh Hall, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

736—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

732—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

730—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

727—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's

724—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's

721—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

720—Curt Fritz, Castle Knights of Castle

718—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

705—Thomas Hopkins, Castle Knights of Castle

704—Tracy Karstetter, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

703—Kevin Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

701—Roy Chase, T&C Wed. Slades Corners

WOMEN'S LEADERS

699—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

686—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed

672—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

642—Sierra Werderitch, Castle Strikettes

637—Courtney Dutton, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

615—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's

611—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

610—Julie Lois, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff

LEAGUES

Castle Knights of Castle — Tom Paszkiewicz 697, Don Cheevers 696, Mike Thoennes 671, Sam Slasteed 278.

Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 589, Dani Jo Sheckles 569, Heidi Hoefs 531, Sierra Werderitch 223.

Old Settlers Union grove Men's Commercial — Chad Sampson 658, Patrick Roberts 647, Scott Beitzel 627, Jesse Kintop 624.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Theresa Torosian 530, Ellie Mack 516, Jessica Nannemann 515, Jessica Storm 246.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 651, Cary O'Brien 621-268, Nancy Vioski 457-188.

The Lanes Mike Corona — Gary Schlicht 675, Trevor Peterson 671, Jeff Floyd 667, Thomas Hearn 279.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Williams Wasson 677-265, Eric Thonnes 634, Emily Panyk 485-171, Melissa Panyk 399.

T&C Frito's Thurs. Morning Mixed — Lee Wise 622, Jeff Kuzniar 609-254, Mae Boeger 535, Theresa Riemer 267.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Scott Laux 665, Jerry Riemer 258, Theresa Riemer 227.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 699, Josh Hall 300, Lynda Schlitz 247.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Karen Jannene 592, Lea Vos 528, Polly Burright 528, Julie Lois 247.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 472-171, Janet Johnson 417.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 687-258, Steve Miller 633, Diane Fincutter 524-190.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Cotie Holbek 278, Steven Gerth 278, Taylor Melahn 588-217.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Tristian Albrecht 660, Nick Glessing 267, Allison Clark 540, Amber Vogt 512-206.

