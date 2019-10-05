{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S LEADERS

716—Dee Bostick, CastleLanes.com

713—Tarale Stills Jr., CastleLanes.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

665—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

CastleLanes.com — Dee Bostick 300.

Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 639, David Petersen 634, Jami Larsen 523.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 651, Cary O'Brien 621-268, Nancy Vioski 457-188.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Ceasar Vinson 145, Logan Crenshaw 107, Tessa Klein 179, Lucy Fischer 118.

Castle Juniors — Jake Rupert 539, Jason Boyce 481, Danielle Christopherson 520, Haley Lafever 457.

Castle Preps — Brayden Scalf 365, Landen Crenshaw 328, Allison Mertins 344, Rebecca Christensen 309.

