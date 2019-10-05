MEN'S LEADERS
716—Dee Bostick, CastleLanes.com
713—Tarale Stills Jr., CastleLanes.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
665—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
LEAGUES
CastleLanes.com — Dee Bostick 300.
Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 639, David Petersen 634, Jami Larsen 523.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Jeffrey Sykes 651, Cary O'Brien 621-268, Nancy Vioski 457-188.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Ceasar Vinson 145, Logan Crenshaw 107, Tessa Klein 179, Lucy Fischer 118.
Castle Juniors — Jake Rupert 539, Jason Boyce 481, Danielle Christopherson 520, Haley Lafever 457.
Castle Preps — Brayden Scalf 365, Landen Crenshaw 328, Allison Mertins 344, Rebecca Christensen 309.
