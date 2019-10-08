{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S LEADERS

780—Ryan Heeti, Castle Family & Friends

760—Cotie Holbek, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers

752—Dustin Vasey, Castle Family & Friends

740—John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples

733—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors

723—Mike Vasey, Castle Family & Friends

715—Roy Chase, T&C Mon. Night Majors

WOMEN'S LEADERS

684—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples

661—Lisa Woodward, Castle Family & Friends

650—Sam Kelly, The Lanes Early Eights

613—Nicole Cecchini, The Lanes Early Eights

612—Ashleigh Birdsall, The Lanes Early Eights

610—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples

605—Samantha Kuhnke, Castle Family & Friends

601—Sara Vogt, Castle Family & Friends

LEAGUES

Castle Family & Friends — James Ruffalo 695, Jon Plocinski 642.

Castle Sun. Fun Couples — David Peterson Sr. 636, Charles Holton 632-237, Angel Peterson 555-204, Tiffany Smith 505.

Castle M.M.K.K. — A.J. Hedges 674, Spencer Abbott 529-203, Allie Hedges 583, Sandy Redmann 550.

River City Fri. Mixed — Jim Schubert 607, Dave Schreck 588-265, Theresa Torosian 547, Laura Shotliff 477-199.

River City Sat. Night Live — Jeff Bottoni 659-224, Mark Manteufel 546, Chris Gajewski 445-169, Lisa Evers 393.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Bill Meinecke 582, Larry Nannemann 515-242, Joyce Malison 420, Rosie Storm 418-167.

The Lanes E.O.W. Couples — Michael Welter 690, John Brooks 269, Lauren Lischer 595, Darlene Fischer 255.

The Lanes Early Eights — Scott Salinas 680-290, Ryan Fornal 672, Gail Salinas 515, Ashleigh Birdsall 247.

The Lanes Sooners — Duane Hoffren 668-235, Tom Whitley 623, Laura Justman 369-135.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Rick Pope 615-214, Kenny J. Sanchez 588, Peggy Kaprelian 507-197, Cheryl Williams 476.

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 594-215, Dale Streblow 550, Bobbi Auman 464, Marvelyn Forst 425-174.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jason Finster 578-223, Joe Wasik 558, Lea Vos 565, Joy Vadnais 555-214.

T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 613-259, Kurt Schoenherr 588, Mae Boeger 524, Mary Anne Thomas 515-202.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Mike Baker 663, Roy Chase 276, Rachel Eldert 563-219, Felicia Longo 531.

T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 571, Alan Vandusseldorp 544-224, Butch Arterburn 479-188.

T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers — Dave Barth 671, Cotie Holbek 279, Ellie Mack 570-201.

JUNIORS

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Jadd McLean 230-110, Sean Szydlowski 149.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Elijah Grohs 169-107, Cayden Peronto 130, Emma O'Connell 174-95.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Joseph Leonard 591-235, Nolan Basso 490, Savannah Leonard 398-147.

