MEN'S LEADERS
780—Ryan Heeti, Castle Family & Friends
760—Cotie Holbek, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers
752—Dustin Vasey, Castle Family & Friends
740—John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples
733—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors
723—Mike Vasey, Castle Family & Friends
715—Roy Chase, T&C Mon. Night Majors
WOMEN'S LEADERS
684—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples
661—Lisa Woodward, Castle Family & Friends
650—Sam Kelly, The Lanes Early Eights
613—Nicole Cecchini, The Lanes Early Eights
612—Ashleigh Birdsall, The Lanes Early Eights
610—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples
605—Samantha Kuhnke, Castle Family & Friends
601—Sara Vogt, Castle Family & Friends
LEAGUES
Castle Family & Friends — James Ruffalo 695, Jon Plocinski 642.
Castle Sun. Fun Couples — David Peterson Sr. 636, Charles Holton 632-237, Angel Peterson 555-204, Tiffany Smith 505.
Castle M.M.K.K. — A.J. Hedges 674, Spencer Abbott 529-203, Allie Hedges 583, Sandy Redmann 550.
River City Fri. Mixed — Jim Schubert 607, Dave Schreck 588-265, Theresa Torosian 547, Laura Shotliff 477-199.
River City Sat. Night Live — Jeff Bottoni 659-224, Mark Manteufel 546, Chris Gajewski 445-169, Lisa Evers 393.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Bill Meinecke 582, Larry Nannemann 515-242, Joyce Malison 420, Rosie Storm 418-167.
The Lanes E.O.W. Couples — Michael Welter 690, John Brooks 269, Lauren Lischer 595, Darlene Fischer 255.
The Lanes Early Eights — Scott Salinas 680-290, Ryan Fornal 672, Gail Salinas 515, Ashleigh Birdsall 247.
The Lanes Sooners — Duane Hoffren 668-235, Tom Whitley 623, Laura Justman 369-135.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Rick Pope 615-214, Kenny J. Sanchez 588, Peggy Kaprelian 507-197, Cheryl Williams 476.
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 594-215, Dale Streblow 550, Bobbi Auman 464, Marvelyn Forst 425-174.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jason Finster 578-223, Joe Wasik 558, Lea Vos 565, Joy Vadnais 555-214.
T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 613-259, Kurt Schoenherr 588, Mae Boeger 524, Mary Anne Thomas 515-202.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Mike Baker 663, Roy Chase 276, Rachel Eldert 563-219, Felicia Longo 531.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 571, Alan Vandusseldorp 544-224, Butch Arterburn 479-188.
T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers — Dave Barth 671, Cotie Holbek 279, Ellie Mack 570-201.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Jadd McLean 230-110, Sean Szydlowski 149.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Elijah Grohs 169-107, Cayden Peronto 130, Emma O'Connell 174-95.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Joseph Leonard 591-235, Nolan Basso 490, Savannah Leonard 398-147.
