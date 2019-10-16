MEN'S LEADERS
783—Brian Holtz, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
773—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
757—Billy Beckett, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
750—Dan Saugstad, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
747—C.J. Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
738—John Danno, T&C Mon. Night Majors
736—Kevin Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors
732—Scott Salinas, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
720—Chris Wagner, T&C Mon. Night Majors
716—Bob Baldewicz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
709—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
708—Thomas Hoefs, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
704—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
704—Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
702—Adam Pron, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
701—Jordan Johnson, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
687—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
678—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
669—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
638—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
638—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
632—Danielle Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic
627—Danielle Gename, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
609—Allie Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K.
604—Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch
LEAGUES
Castle Mon. AFT Seniors — Ed Plachno 603, Greg Schick 593, Kathy Bakula 539, Marilyn Adams 454.
Castle M.M.K.K. — A.J. Hedges 677, Sandy Redman 529.
Castle Tues. AFT KK — Sandy Redman 568-210, Joan Rennert 508, Barb Pauls 492, Jo Ann Nelson 477.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 667-268, Steve Klemm 590, Duane Hoffren 579, Al Jansen 576.
Old Settlers Over 40 — Ken Stockero 494, Jack Gunderson 473, Genette Biggs 499, Jane Hartman 466.
River City Miller Mon. Nite Classic — Mark Malison 692, Steve Chick 269, Sue Daschner 591, Colette McNally 237.
River City Sat. Nite Bowling Buddies — Jeff Hartlage 672-266, Tom Klein 582, Sue Hartlage 576-199, Theresa Torosian 524.
River City Tues. Mixed — Dale Kotke 648-235, Will Smail 616, Joyce Malison 478-190, Rosie Storm 399.
The Lanes King of the Hill — Bill Wolfe 687, Christopher Thomas 679-277, Cary O'Brien 675, Dan Steimle 675.
The Lanes Retirees — Clay Venne Jr. 647, Keith Beaudin 614, Jerry Ruud 607, Mark Tarwid 587-236.
The Lanes Sooners — Clay Venne Jr. 628, Mark Loendorf 583-264, Laura Justman 402-178.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Elizabeth Gengozian 514, Jolene Ahles 512, Jean Weber 492, Joanie Bishop 480-194.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Barbara Thomas 596-211, Jolene Ahles 475, Linda Hagen 467, Leevora Perry 466.
T&C Mon. ABC — Tom Miller 567, Robert Klamik 204, Bonnie Schmidt 532-192, Lorraine Draper 192.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ken Leasure 684, Kevin Clark 299, Mig Molle 468-189.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Bob Baldewicz 274, Taylor Melahn 256.
JUNIORS
River City Juniors — Hunter Rogers 534-208, Jake Dros 478, Addison Kinsey 444-171, Christina Doyle 377.
River City Youth Bantams — Brody Loomis 143-73, Abel Dilworth 128, Rylee Henderson 118-76.
