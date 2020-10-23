Bowling for Oct 23

MEN'S LEADERS
771—Scott Zess, Castle Family & Friends
761—Corey Swieciak, T&C Mon. Night Majors
752—Cotie Holbek, T&C Mon. Night Majors
750—James Ruffalo, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
748—John Mangalindan, T&C Mon. Night Majors
744—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
743—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors
737—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
726—CJ Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
725—Glen Peltier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
719—Greg Geddes, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
716—Bob Quam Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
715—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
713—Zach Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
711—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
709—Dan Steimle, The Lanes King of the Hill
707—Steve Doebereiner, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
707—Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
703—Clay Venne Jr., The Lanes Sooners
WOMEN'S LEADERS
687—Jessica Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
677—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill
626—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
619—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Fri. Night Mixed
618—Amanda Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors
LEAGUES
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation — James Ruffalo 300.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Brankey 650-236, Al Jansen 631, Ron Sommer 592, Duane Hoffren 591.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — JoAnn Nelson 538-205, Carmen Mortensen 520, Sandy Hansen 489, Kathy Lawrenz 472.
The Lanes King of the Hill — Larry Mutchie 689, Matthew Crenshaw 684, Ron Vokes 660, Dan Steimle 276, Georgette Albert 579, Lauren Fischer 279.
The Lanes Sooners — Dick Thomas 646, Tom Whitley 621, Billie Johnson 602, Dean Holewinski 593, Dick Davies 257.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — LeeVora Perry 552-193, Shirley Bedford 523, Sandra Thurmond 518, Tiwanna Dunn 487.
Castle Family & Friends — Brady Lang 697, Lee Mutchie 661, Scott Zess 771, Lori Zeitz 508.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Bob Baldewicz 663, Marcus Ludwig 652, Josh Basso 276, Jackie Heiligenthal 586, Dawn Geddes 232.
T&C Mon. ABC — Tom Miller 609, Fred Moore 577, Kurt Schoenherr 236, Bonnie Schmidt 579-214, Mae Boeger 571.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Corey Swieciak 300, Amanda Gerth 215.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Nate Bierer 681, Miles Misenar 617, Dave Schreck 258, Linda Stumpfol 479, Amanda Moll 478, Eleanor Treffinger 215.
River City Sat. League of Our Own — Ron Shotliff 597-233, Tristen Blank 572, Laura Shotliff 463-202, Elysia Clark 419.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Bob Hoefs 693, Joe Hoefs 675, Ralph Hibbard 666, CJ Torosian 266, Jessica Storm 556, Jessica Woelfel 256.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Jim Licht 626-224, Mike Mueller 592, Joyce Malison 515-192, Paddy Nannemann 448.
T&C Sat. Rockin Rollers — Joseph Dietz 684-261, Dave Melahn 669, Taylor Melahn 590, Victoria Enger 532-229, Amanda Gerth 532.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Camden Ludwig 635-224, Nicklaus Glessing 615, Amber Vogt 481-173, Tori Freund 421.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Jaxon Scalf 498, Kyle Mangalindan 493-205, Savannah Leonard 407-159, Chloe Longo 385.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tegan Ludwig 179-94, Elijah Grohs 169, Vito Dagostino 79.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Thomas O’Connell 144, Nolan Grohs 140-74, Emma O’Connell 108-56.
River City Sat. Juniors — Colin Fredrick 566-194, Darren Frasa 510, Addison Kinsey 385-149, Joely Fiehweg 257.
