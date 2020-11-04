Bowling for Nov. 5

MEN'S LEADERS
810—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the Hill
764—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen
751—Kevin Moreno, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
748—Todd Sullivan, Castle Courtsmen
742—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
739—Joseph Dietz, T&C Mon. Night Majors
734—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
727—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
722—Rick Peltier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
720—Andre Dahl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
717—Jonathan McGray, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
711—Chuck Mayotte, T&C Mon. Night Majors
710—Randy Clark, T&C Mon. ABC
709—Timothy Bever, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
708—Jeremy Bull, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
707—Peyton LaCoursiere, Castle Majors
704—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
704—Dan Saugstad, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
702—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
702—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill
701—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
701—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
649—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill
647—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
626—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill
LEAGUES
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation — Al Zeitz Sr. 300.
Castle Tues. Night Rollers — Shirley Tuinstra 551, Sheila Carter 544-222, Aimee Smith 526.
The Lanes King of the Hill — Tony Maringer 699, Darren Olson 691, Chad Noha 675, Rod Darge 674, Ron Vokes 298, Georgette Albert 276.
The Lanes Sooners — Clay Venne jr. 679, Dick Thomas 655, Seth Sanchez 633-259, Tom Whitley 631.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Tiwanna Dunn 513, LeeVora Perry 456-182, Jolene Ahles 449, Linda Polzin 448.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Emma Wood 493, Sandra Jansa 478-192, Margaret Steinbach 477, Sandy Hansen 470.
Castle Keglers — Robert Veselik 672-246, Chris Simon 658, Andrew Dahl 650.
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Ken Kramer 537-199, Neil Martin 503, Louise Johnson 418-163.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — David Reiter 590-232, Mike Schmidt 577, Polly Burright 548-204, Joy Vadnais 526.
T&C Sat. Rockin’ Rollers — Steven Gerth 665-267, Dave Barth 603, Dave Melahn 579, Taylor Melahn 508-202.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Brian Kretschmer 664-264, Jeff Stewart 575, Butch Arterburn 483, Mandy Sekey 478-171.
T&C Mon. ABC — Fred Moore 642, Dale Thomas 577, Randy Clark 269. Lorraine Draper 546-191, MaryAnne Thomas 529.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jake Kessler 691, Jason Leasure 299, Amanda Gerth 502-177.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Steve Chick 674, Ralph Hibbard 672, Dan Saugstad 278, Jessica Storm 599, Jessica Woelfel 579-237.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Zach Torosian 689-239, Willie Duldulao 634, Joyce Malison 482-182, Sharon Westerdahl 393.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Miles Misenar 619, Nate Rickert 613-247, Eleanor Treffinger 572-207, Tammie Storm 493.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors — Sebastian Beth 668, McKenzie Mattice 571.
Castle Juniors — Jason Boyce 563, Michael Zweifelhofer 521, Rebecca Christensen 473, Savanna Larsen 457.
Castle Preps — Ayden Schommer 371, Christian Peterson 337, Alyssa Buchaklian 361, Jazmyn Gerber 354.
Castle Bantams — Blake Curley 212, Jayden Vivio 137, Laila Kenyon 214, Paige Pron 148.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Landon Bieneman 661-235, Joseph Leonard 631, Chloe Nicikowski 478, Tori Friend 452-168.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Kyle Mangalindan 531-209, Jaxon Scalf 498, Savannah Leonard 448-159, Chloe Longo 392.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tegan Ludwig 197-105, Elijah Grohs 151, Vito Dagostino 93.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Nolan Grohs 144-85, Thomas O’Connell 132, Emma O’Connell 121-67.
River City Sat. Juniors — Darren Frasa 547-211, James Breidenbach 492, Elliana Flees 341-129, Nicole Yoss 336.
River City Sat. Bantams/Bumpers — Tanner Torosian 146-77, Parker Torosian 122, Cooper Torosian 86, Everlee Torosian 127-66.
