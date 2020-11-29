Bowling for Nov. 30

MEN'S LEADERS
837—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
817—Kevin Clark, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
806—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
803—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
792—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors
782—Kevin Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
781—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men
776—Matt Lunde, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
774—Cotie Holbek, T&C Mon. Night Majors
763—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors
762—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
751—Pierce Witkofski, Castle High School
745—Joe Crocco, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
740—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
739—Steve Klein, Castle Courtsmen
738—Bob Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors
736—Roy Sheppard, Castle Bowler’s Choice
730—Andy Hornyak, The Lanes Retirees
730—Adam Stefka, Castle Courtsmen
729—Michael Guzman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
726—Kyle Halliday, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
725—Zack Sasser, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
725—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the Hill
720—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
717—Thomas Paszkiewicz, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
717—Vern Tuinstra, Castle Bowler’s Choice
717—Steve Thieme, The Lanes King of the Hill
716—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill
713—Andrew Dahl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
711—Ben Betchkal, Castle Bowler’s Choice
709—Phil Ontko, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
709—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice
708—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the Hill
707—Steve Miller, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
706—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
705—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
704—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
701—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
701—Ray Schrubbe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
700—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill
WOMEN'S LEADERS
731—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
684—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Fri. Night Mixed
679—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
661—Tiffany Taylor, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
651—Marie Salinas, The Lanes Wed. Ladies Doubles
644—Terri Bishop, The Lanes Wed. Ladies Doubles
642—Jessica Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
633—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
630—Danielle Christopherson, Castle High School
626—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
615—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill
LEAGUES
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation — Tyler Hirth 300.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Perry Porcaro 659, Daniel Valadez 659, Christopher Webb 642, Kyle Kisner 641, Edward Kirkorian 257.
The Lanes Strike Force — Carla Kenyon 567, Gina Crenshaw 549-233, Patricia McNeil 495, Meliesa Crenshaw 484.
The Lanes Wed. Ladies Doubles — Tasya Exner 523, Carhy Larrabee 510, Lisa Avila 501, Teresa Wiegand 493, Terri Bishop 237.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic — Tyronn Dyess 289.
Castle Tues. Night Rollers — Aimee Smith 598-235, Jesse Fugman 512, Nicole Guerrido 506.
The Lanes King of the Hill — Matthew Lunde 671, Cary O’Brien 664, Jeffery Fernholz 655, Andy Cole 648, Kevin Landreman 299, Lauren Fischer 221.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Cary O’Brien 656, Clay Venne Jr. 654, Jim Guckenberger 648, Jack Cox 648-256, Darryl McClelland 256, Nancy Vioski 554-193.
The Lanes Retirees — Clay Venne Jr. 614, Keith Beaudin 603, Anthony Hansen 598, Dean Holewinski 598, Andy Hornyak 296.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ed Plachno 653-253, Al Jensen 631, Steve Klemm 628, Jim Larrabee 608.
Castle Keglers — Kyle Halliday 686-258, Scott Zess 666.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Eileen Steube 536-193, Sandy Jansa 513.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jan Corkins 502-188, Jolene Ahles 498, Tiwanna Dunn 474, Donna Johnson 461.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle 522-211, Mae Boeger 483, Anita Hirt 372, Janet Johnson 370.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Kevin Clark 289, Cotie Holbek 289, Kim Enright 597, Jenny Wonders 277.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Matt Flintrop 669, Cody Clausen 586, Marv Ellis 542, Steve Miller 241, Diane Fincutter 539, Tiffany Taylor 234.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Brian Dubinsky 685, Roy Chase 671, Robert Baldewicz 663, Ethan Witterholt 279, Shannon Spencer 266.
T&C Mon. ABC — Randy Clark 626-279, Dale Thomas 582, Bonnie Schmidt 538-199, Lorraine Draper 520.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Steven Gerth 289, Amanda Gerth 596-222.
River City Wed. Men — Zach Torosian 697, Bob Albee 692, Mike Torosian 664, James Schnell 663, CJ Torosian 299.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Small 611, Willie Duldulao 610-246, Joyce Malison 493-180, LaVerne Lewis 418.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John Fischer 688, Nicholas Ward 683, Zach Torosian 679, Austin Hoefs 279, Jessica Storm 587-245.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Tom Klein 614, Don Goldbach 603-233, Tracy Pertile 563-209, Amy Roth 473.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Dave Schreck 609-246, Efren Mendoza 607-246, Laura Shotliff 463, Tammie Storm 457, Eleanor Treffinger 277.
River City Tues. Adult/Youth — Adults: Laura Talavera 408-145, Jean Duell 322. Youth: Steve Duell 511-171, Lucas Talavera 416.
JUNIORS
Castle High School — Brett Brohelden 683, Pierce Witkofski 258, Danielle Christopherson 232.
