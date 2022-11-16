Bowling for Nov. 17

MEN'S LEADERS

823—Eric Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)

790—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

772—Scott Zess, Castle Family & Friends

767—Daniel Pier, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)

766—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

761—Greg Brooks, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

757—Brennan Rager, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

756—Zach Woelfel, River City Wed. Men

755—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Classic

753—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

750—Dustin Vasey, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)

749—Andrew Jansta, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/8)

748—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

748—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/9)

747—Joe Arvai IV, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

747—Mike Schmidt, T&C Fri. Night Mixed

745—RJ Mattie, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

744—Jason Frank, Castle The League (11/7)

744—Matt Siekert, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14)

743—Shawn Centell, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)

741—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/4)

740—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

740—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

740—Jason Frank, Castle The League (11/14)

737—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

736—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2)

735—Jeremy Johnson, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

734—Michael Pierson, River City Fri. Night Mixed

733—Mark Moran, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)

733—Mitchell Berg, The Lanes League of Our Own Couples (11/5)

733—Marty Richter, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

730—Al Zeitz Jr., Knights of Castle (11/3)

729—Donald Fowlkes, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

729—Brett Pinnecker, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

728—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/9)

728—Robert Peterson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/8)

727—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends

726—RJ Mattie, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

722—Alan Blome, Castle The League (11/14)

719—CJ Torosian, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies

719—Jason Frank, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14)

717—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

715—Bill Fischer, River City Wed. Men

713—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2)

711—Joe Putze, T&C Mon. Night Majors

710—Mike Tiegs, Castle Family & Friends

710—John Weis, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11)

710—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/4)

709—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)

709—Jim Powers, Castle Family & Friends

707—Brandon Koelling, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14)

706—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League (11/7)

706—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors

706—Shaunte Stills, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11)

703—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/4)

702—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2)

702—Matt Siekert, Castle Molson Coors (11/7)

702—Dave Peterson Sr., Castle Family & Friends

701—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)

701—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)

700—Mike Kohl, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11)

700—Al Wallat, Castle Sat. Early Mixed

WOMEN'S LEADERS

771—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)

703—Jessica Storm, River City Fri. Night Mixed

691—Courtney Lufkin, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies

686—Kerrie Durand-Meyer, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2)

681—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)

679—Marie Salinas, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2)

676—Carrie Scheckler, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2)

663—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)

656—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)

653—Kerrie Durand-Meter, The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies (11/9)

648—Jessica Woelfel, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

641—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic

640—Nicole Cecchini, The Lanes Early Eight Couples (11/5)

628—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic

627—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (11/3)

624—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/10)

622—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/3)

620—Mary Anne Thomas, T&C Mon. ABC

613—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)

609—Gina Crenshaw, The Lanes Queen of the Hill (11/7)

602—Angela Ophovan, Castle Kings & Queens (11/5)

601—Karen Schiller, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)

LEAGUES

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Dale Streblow 541-212, Chris Richter 488, Pam Roe 471-192, Amy Petrasky 460.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Matt Vos 657, Jason Finster 626, Mike Schmidt 266, Betty Altenburg 555-217, Becki Heinen 537.

T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Kevin Klahs 549-201, Roger Schaufel 549-201, Jeff Stewart 495, Mandy Sekey 428, Jan Thomas 422-168.

T&C Mon. ABC — Tristian Albrecht 597, Burt Phelps 582, George Fennell 225, Nancy Dvonch 522, Mary Anne Thomas 258.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Bob Baker 677, Jason Seifert 664, Joe Putze 265, Kay Eldert 502-183, Cynthia Bauerle 323.

River City Miller Mon. Classic — Steve Gerth 660, Zach Woelfel 653, Steve Ludwig 631, Jim Nannemann 278, Jessica Storm 246.

River City Tues. Mixed — Chuck Torosian 564-211, Duane Sleaper 563, Joyce Malison 461-158, Rebecca Obermyer 361.

River City Tues. Mixed — Joyce Malison 481-176, Judi Olson 316, Betty Miller 260, Rebecca Obermyer 234.

River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 693, Jim Nannemann 656, Zach Woelfel 284, Sabrina Hookstead 363-134.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Tammie Storm 497, Theresa Torosian 484, Kathy Riley 483, Sandy Nannemann 475, Jessica Woelfel 254.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Elizabeth Callies 478, Kathy Riley 478, Shanthi Henriksen 475, Shelley Jonietz 463, Ellie Mack 189.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 674, Dave Schreck 637, Michael Pierson 265, Eleanor Treffinger 581-211, Jessica Storm 536.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Eleanor Treffinger 582, Tammie Storm 516, Robin Schreck 440, Amanda Moll-Bierer 405, Jessica Storm 265.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Chuck Torosian 619, Curtis Schwab 550, CJ Torosian 258, Kelli Torisian 535, Theresa Torosian 443, Courtney Lufkin 249.

River City A League of Our Own — Jeff Bottoni 594-222, Nate Bierer 523, Carol Schimke 442-166, Laura Shotliff 440.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2) — Mark Borckhardt 696, Matthew Henkes 696, Kyle Kisner 693, Glen Halberstadt 680, Perry Porcaro 278.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2) — Marie Salinas 257, Kerrie Durand-Meyer 257.

The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5) — Eric Kudrna 672, Joseph Crenshaw 668, Zach Vasey 267, Jill Kruschke 594, Rebecca Welter 562.

The Lanes League of Our Own Couples (11/5) — Larry Mutchie 666, Jack Cox 608, Mitchell Berg 266, Michele Lunde 493, Gina Beaudry 433, Jen Mikels 181.

The Lanes Early Eights Couples (11/5) — Bucky M. Salinas 623, Matt Cecchini 595, Christopher A. Tyykila 227, Jolene Ahles 517, Melissa Larson 446, Nicole Cecchini 227.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (11/6) — Lenin Urrego 600-230, Brian Jansen 592, Laura Martinez 519, Jenny Braun 519-181.

The Lanes Sooners (11/7) — Erling Hagen 683-258, Andy J. Hornyak 680, Marlette Anderson 488-175, Linda Hagen 476.

The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7) — Darren Olson 289, Colette McNally 575-225, Rebecca Calverley 489, Morgan Selsus 348.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill (11/7) — April Lane Polk 582-226, Abby Lakosh 572, Jill Kruschke 524, Mya Larry 510.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (11/8) — Amanda Duncan 529-199, Patricia McNeil 520, Jolene Ahles 517, Donna Johnson 481.

The Lanes Retirees (11/9) — Keith Beaudin 697, Glenn Chapman 614, Dean Holewinski 609, Erling Hagen 602, David Shelby 658.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/9) — Perry Porcaro 682, Larry Mutchie 674, Gregg Landreman 668-279, Cary O’Brien 643.

The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies (11/9) — Theresa Bishop 587-225, Coree Steinhaus 571, Katy Ortiz 564, Lisa Avila 527.

The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10) — Matt Remington 691, Joseph Crenshaw 680, Thomas Wishau 661, Gary Schlicht 648, Eric Kudrna 300.

The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10) — William Wasson 698, Jim Glitzky 696, Nathan Hohnl 279, Rachel Pynaker 446, Shannon Menarek 374, Karen Schiller 220.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11) — Jim Guckenberger 694-287, Scott O’Brien 667, Pat McNally 664, Nancy Vioski 507-177.

The Lanes Sooners (11/14) — Seth Sanchez 660-254, Mike Kohl 628, Tom Whitley 619, Marlette Anderson 481-170.

The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15) — Gregg Landreman 698, Matthew Lunde 695, Darren Olson 299, Shane P. McNally 527, Rebecca Calverley 483, Colette McNally 248.

The Lanes Koffee Klutchers (11/15) — Jolene Ahles 493-186, Amanda Duncan 461, Gaynell Harlan 457, Linda Hagen 448.

Castle Strikettes (11/3) — Christina Horvath 587, Nancy Sands 582, Samantha Slaasted 573, Emily Sharp 554, Jenny Sieker 255.

Castle Kings & Queens (11/5) — Randy Jansen 645, Jerry Hutkowski 642, Kyle Kisner 263, Tanya Kisner 540, Angela Ophovan 238.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. (11/8) — Kathy Lawrenz 579-212, Emma Wood 481, Sandy Hansen 448.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/8) — Deb Wallert 535-222, Tiffany Smith 528, Lisa Sawyer 508.

Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/8) — Andrew Jansta 300.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 577-208, Walt Strini 503, Emma Wood 459-200, Sandy Strini 456.

Castle Strikettes (11/10) — Melissa Jansen 585, Shelia Carter 572, Becky Calverley 553, Denise Anchondo 550, Jenny Sieker 238.

Castle Family & Friends — Dave Peterson Jr. 696, Manny Pedrosa 685.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Ed Plachno 532, Doc Jerdee 529, Bob Veselik 529.

Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14) — Matt Siekert 279.

Castle The League (11/14) — Jason Frank 268.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. (11/15) — Kathy Lawrenz 536-203, Emma Wood 486, Eileen Stuebe 470, Cathy Larrabee 466.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (11/12) — Ryan Mai 685, Carlos Cervantes 640, Zoe Tiefenbacher 464.

Castle Juniors (11/12) — Quintin Billups 541, Cameron Palmgren 467, Alyssa Buchaklian 540, McKenzie Larsen 447.

Castle Preps (11/12) — Blake Curley 383, Trenton White 344, Emery Pron 396, Brooke Pron 334.

Castle Bantams (11/12) — Luca Melendez 110, Ella Prudhomme 122.

Castle Majors (11/5) — Javier Bernal 622, Andres Oliver 611-274, Madison Venne 567, Sakinah Thomas 559.

Castle Juniors (11/5) — Quintin Billups 468, Nathan Wilson 440, McKenzie Larsen 530, Rebecca Christensen 494.

Castle Preps (11/5) — Blake Curley 426, Andrew Wozniak 323, Paige Pron 368, Brooke Pron 338.

Castle Bantams (11/5) — Owen Schommer 49, Ella Prudhomme 201.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors — Owen Tello 464, Ryan Harms 455-180, Jayden Jackson 391, Riley Molnaa 427-155.

The Lanes Preps — Frederic Plumley 311-123, Benjamin Harms 260, Harper Landreman 281-104, Jurnee Hayes 265.

The Lanes Bantams — Levi Cottingham 180-91, Dominic Morris 106, Kaydence Hanley 79-46, Lilyana Lang 60.

The Lanes Bumpers — Levi Cottingham 129-66, Hailey Schroeckenthal 149-78, Adysen Schroeckenthal 137, Kora Egbert 133.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Eric Cichocki 586, Jaxon Scalf 577, Joseph Leonard 239, Savannah Leonard 514, Marjorie Anderson 445-184.

T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Tylor Larson 385, Anthony Pohlabel 380, Riley Gerth 176, Sophia Tuyls 275-109, Tegan Ludwig 367.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 152, JJ Berberich 143-86, Tristan Ludwig 117, Gavin Melahn 109.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Oliver Caldwell 213-112, Parker Biller 193, Violet Ostrander 155-78, Lily Stiltner 142.

River City Sat. Juniors — Colin Fredrick 562-228, Brennan Kortendick 558, Steve Duell 536, Lucas Talavera 492.

River City Sat. Juniors — Lucas Talavera 543-205, Steve Duell 486, Brennan Kortendick 485, Zophia Nowicki 331-123.

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Theodore Gauthier 216, Jaxson Wieczorek 195, Everlee Torosian 173-90, Emmersyn Torosian 122.

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — David Nowicki 208-109, Vincent Nowicki 191, Jaxson Wieczorek 187, Eleanor Seidel 154-82.