Bowling for Nov. 17

MEN'S LEADERS
823—Eric Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)
790—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
772—Scott Zess, Castle Family & Friends
767—Daniel Pier, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)
766—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
761—Greg Brooks, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
757—Brennan Rager, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
756—Zach Woelfel, River City Wed. Men
755—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Classic
753—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
750—Dustin Vasey, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)
749—Andrew Jansta, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/8)
748—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
748—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/9)
747—Joe Arvai IV, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
747—Mike Schmidt, T&C Fri. Night Mixed
745—RJ Mattie, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
744—Jason Frank, Castle The League (11/7)
744—Matt Siekert, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14)
743—Shawn Centell, The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10)
741—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/4)
740—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
740—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
740—Jason Frank, Castle The League (11/14)
737—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
736—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2)
735—Jeremy Johnson, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
734—Michael Pierson, River City Fri. Night Mixed
733—Mark Moran, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)
733—Mitchell Berg, The Lanes League of Our Own Couples (11/5)
733—Marty Richter, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
730—Al Zeitz Jr., Knights of Castle (11/3)
729—Donald Fowlkes, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
729—Brett Pinnecker, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
728—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/9)
728—Robert Peterson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/8)
727—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends
726—RJ Mattie, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
722—Alan Blome, Castle The League (11/14)
719—CJ Torosian, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies
719—Jason Frank, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14)
717—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
715—Bill Fischer, River City Wed. Men
713—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2)
713—Nick Pedrosa, Castlelanes.com (11/4)
711—Joe Putze, T&C Mon. Night Majors
710—Mike Tiegs, Castle Family & Friends
710—John Weis, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11)
710—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/4)
709—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15)
709—Jim Powers, Castle Family & Friends
707—Brandon Koelling, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14)
706—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League (11/7)
706—Danny Saldana, Castlelanes.com (11/4)
706—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
706—Shaunte Stills, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11)
705—Jax Calverley, Castlelanes.com (11/4)
703—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler’s Choice (11/4)
702—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2)
702—Matt Siekert, Castle Molson Coors (11/7)
702—Dave Peterson Sr., Castle Family & Friends
701—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)
701—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)
700—Mike Kohl, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11)
700—Al Wallat, Castle Sat. Early Mixed
WOMEN'S LEADERS
771—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)
703—Jessica Storm, River City Fri. Night Mixed
691—Courtney Lufkin, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies
686—Kerrie Durand-Meyer, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2)
681—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)
679—Marie Salinas, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2)
676—Carrie Scheckler, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2)
663—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)
656—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5)
653—Kerrie Durand-Meter, The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies (11/9)
648—Jessica Woelfel, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
641—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic
640—Nicole Cecchini, The Lanes Early Eight Couples (11/5)
628—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic
627—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (11/3)
624—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/10)
622—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (11/3)
620—Mary Anne Thomas, T&C Mon. ABC
613—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7)
609—Gina Crenshaw, The Lanes Queen of the Hill (11/7)
602—Angela Ophovan, Castle Kings & Queens (11/5)
601—Karen Schiller, The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10)
LEAGUES
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Dale Streblow 541-212, Chris Richter 488, Pam Roe 471-192, Amy Petrasky 460.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Matt Vos 657, Jason Finster 626, Mike Schmidt 266, Betty Altenburg 555-217, Becki Heinen 537.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Kevin Klahs 549-201, Roger Schaufel 549-201, Jeff Stewart 495, Mandy Sekey 428, Jan Thomas 422-168.
T&C Mon. ABC — Tristian Albrecht 597, Burt Phelps 582, George Fennell 225, Nancy Dvonch 522, Mary Anne Thomas 258.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Bob Baker 677, Jason Seifert 664, Joe Putze 265, Kay Eldert 502-183, Cynthia Bauerle 323.
River City Miller Mon. Classic — Jessica Storm 226.
River City Miller Mon. Classic — Steve Gerth 660, Zach Woelfel 653, Steve Ludwig 631, Jim Nannemann 278, Jessica Storm 246.
River City Tues. Mixed — Chuck Torosian 564-211, Duane Sleaper 563, Joyce Malison 461-158, Rebecca Obermyer 361.
River City Tues. Mixed — Joyce Malison 481-176, Judi Olson 316, Betty Miller 260, Rebecca Obermyer 234.
River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 693, Jim Nannemann 656, Zach Woelfel 284, Sabrina Hookstead 363-134.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Tammie Storm 497, Theresa Torosian 484, Kathy Riley 483, Sandy Nannemann 475, Jessica Woelfel 254.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Elizabeth Callies 478, Kathy Riley 478, Shanthi Henriksen 475, Shelley Jonietz 463, Ellie Mack 189.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 674, Dave Schreck 637, Michael Pierson 265, Eleanor Treffinger 581-211, Jessica Storm 536.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Eleanor Treffinger 582, Tammie Storm 516, Robin Schreck 440, Amanda Moll-Bierer 405, Jessica Storm 265.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Chuck Torosian 619, Curtis Schwab 550, CJ Torosian 258, Kelli Torisian 535, Theresa Torosian 443, Courtney Lufkin 249.
River City A League of Our Own — Jeff Bottoni 594-222, Nate Bierer 523, Carol Schimke 442-166, Laura Shotliff 440.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/2) — Mark Borckhardt 696, Matthew Henkes 696, Kyle Kisner 693, Glen Halberstadt 680, Perry Porcaro 278.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Double (11/2) — Marie Salinas 257, Kerrie Durand-Meyer 257.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (11/5) — Eric Kudrna 672, Joseph Crenshaw 668, Zach Vasey 267, Jill Kruschke 594, Rebecca Welter 562.
The Lanes League of Our Own Couples (11/5) — Larry Mutchie 666, Jack Cox 608, Mitchell Berg 266, Michele Lunde 493, Gina Beaudry 433, Jen Mikels 181.
The Lanes Early Eights Couples (11/5) — Bucky M. Salinas 623, Matt Cecchini 595, Christopher A. Tyykila 227, Jolene Ahles 517, Melissa Larson 446, Nicole Cecchini 227.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (11/6) — Lenin Urrego 600-230, Brian Jansen 592, Laura Martinez 519, Jenny Braun 519-181.
The Lanes Sooners (11/7) — Erling Hagen 683-258, Andy J. Hornyak 680, Marlette Anderson 488-175, Linda Hagen 476.
The Lanes King of the Hill (11/7) — Darren Olson 289, Colette McNally 575-225, Rebecca Calverley 489, Morgan Selsus 348.
The Lanes Queen of the Hill (11/7) — April Lane Polk 582-226, Abby Lakosh 572, Jill Kruschke 524, Mya Larry 510.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (11/8) — Amanda Duncan 529-199, Patricia McNeil 520, Jolene Ahles 517, Donna Johnson 481.
The Lanes Retirees (11/9) — Keith Beaudin 697, Glenn Chapman 614, Dean Holewinski 609, Erling Hagen 602, David Shelby 658.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/9) — Perry Porcaro 682, Larry Mutchie 674, Gregg Landreman 668-279, Cary O’Brien 643.
The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies (11/9) — Theresa Bishop 587-225, Coree Steinhaus 571, Katy Ortiz 564, Lisa Avila 527.
The Lanes Mike Corona (11/10) — Matt Remington 691, Joseph Crenshaw 680, Thomas Wishau 661, Gary Schlicht 648, Eric Kudrna 300.
The Lanes Trestleboard (11/10) — William Wasson 698, Jim Glitzky 696, Nathan Hohnl 279, Rachel Pynaker 446, Shannon Menarek 374, Karen Schiller 220.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (11/11) — Jim Guckenberger 694-287, Scott O’Brien 667, Pat McNally 664, Nancy Vioski 507-177.
The Lanes Sooners (11/14) — Seth Sanchez 660-254, Mike Kohl 628, Tom Whitley 619, Marlette Anderson 481-170.
The Lanes King of the Hill (11/15) — Gregg Landreman 698, Matthew Lunde 695, Darren Olson 299, Shane P. McNally 527, Rebecca Calverley 483, Colette McNally 248.
The Lanes Koffee Klutchers (11/15) — Jolene Ahles 493-186, Amanda Duncan 461, Gaynell Harlan 457, Linda Hagen 448.
Castle Strikettes (11/3) — Christina Horvath 587, Nancy Sands 582, Samantha Slaasted 573, Emily Sharp 554, Jenny Sieker 255.
Castle Kings & Queens (11/5) — Randy Jansen 645, Jerry Hutkowski 642, Kyle Kisner 263, Tanya Kisner 540, Angela Ophovan 238.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. (11/8) — Kathy Lawrenz 579-212, Emma Wood 481, Sandy Hansen 448.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/8) — Deb Wallert 535-222, Tiffany Smith 528, Lisa Sawyer 508.
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/8) — Andrew Jansta 300.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 577-208, Walt Strini 503, Emma Wood 459-200, Sandy Strini 456.
Castle Strikettes (11/10) — Melissa Jansen 585, Shelia Carter 572, Becky Calverley 553, Denise Anchondo 550, Jenny Sieker 238.
Castle Family & Friends — Dave Peterson Jr. 696, Manny Pedrosa 685.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Ed Plachno 532, Doc Jerdee 529, Bob Veselik 529.
Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/14) — Matt Siekert 279.
Castle The League (11/14) — Jason Frank 268.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. (11/15) — Kathy Lawrenz 536-203, Emma Wood 486, Eileen Stuebe 470, Cathy Larrabee 466.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors (11/12) — Ryan Mai 685, Carlos Cervantes 640, Zoe Tiefenbacher 464.
Castle Juniors (11/12) — Quintin Billups 541, Cameron Palmgren 467, Alyssa Buchaklian 540, McKenzie Larsen 447.
Castle Preps (11/12) — Blake Curley 383, Trenton White 344, Emery Pron 396, Brooke Pron 334.
Castle Bantams (11/12) — Luca Melendez 110, Ella Prudhomme 122.
Castle Majors (11/5) — Javier Bernal 622, Andres Oliver 611-274, Madison Venne 567, Sakinah Thomas 559.
Castle Juniors (11/5) — Quintin Billups 468, Nathan Wilson 440, McKenzie Larsen 530, Rebecca Christensen 494.
Castle Preps (11/5) — Blake Curley 426, Andrew Wozniak 323, Paige Pron 368, Brooke Pron 338.
Castle Bantams (11/5) — Owen Schommer 49, Ella Prudhomme 201.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors — Owen Tello 464, Ryan Harms 455-180, Jayden Jackson 391, Riley Molnaa 427-155.
The Lanes Preps — Frederic Plumley 311-123, Benjamin Harms 260, Harper Landreman 281-104, Jurnee Hayes 265.
The Lanes Bantams — Levi Cottingham 180-91, Dominic Morris 106, Kaydence Hanley 79-46, Lilyana Lang 60.
The Lanes Bumpers — Levi Cottingham 129-66, Hailey Schroeckenthal 149-78, Adysen Schroeckenthal 137, Kora Egbert 133.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Eric Cichocki 586, Jaxon Scalf 577, Joseph Leonard 239, Savannah Leonard 514, Marjorie Anderson 445-184.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Tylor Larson 385, Anthony Pohlabel 380, Riley Gerth 176, Sophia Tuyls 275-109, Tegan Ludwig 367.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 152, JJ Berberich 143-86, Tristan Ludwig 117, Gavin Melahn 109.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Oliver Caldwell 213-112, Parker Biller 193, Violet Ostrander 155-78, Lily Stiltner 142.
River City Sat. Juniors — Colin Fredrick 562-228, Brennan Kortendick 558, Steve Duell 536, Lucas Talavera 492.
River City Sat. Juniors — Lucas Talavera 543-205, Steve Duell 486, Brennan Kortendick 485, Zophia Nowicki 331-123.
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Theodore Gauthier 216, Jaxson Wieczorek 195, Everlee Torosian 173-90, Emmersyn Torosian 122.
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — David Nowicki 208-109, Vincent Nowicki 191, Jaxson Wieczorek 187, Eleanor Seidel 154-82.