Bowling for March 9

MEN'S LEADERS
837—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
797—Mike Thoennes, Castle Keglers (March 2)
792—Greg Governatori, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
780—Mike Guzman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
771—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
761—Randy DeHahn, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
760—Ryan Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
759—Todd Weber, Castle Keglers (Feb. 24)
757—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
755—A.J. Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K. (March 2)
749—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
747—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
745—Andrew Dahl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
743—Kyle Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
740—Zach Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (March 3)
739—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
738—Shaunte Stills, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
738—Al Wallat, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
738—Darren Olson, The Lanes JMBA Men (March 3)
737—Lewis Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
734—John Mangalindan, T&C Mon. Night Majors (March 2)
731—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (March 2)
729—Don Langdon, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
727—Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (March 2)
726—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
723—Thomas Hoefs, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (March 2)
723—Dave Passehl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
722—Scott Zess, Castle Keglers (March 2)
721—Zach Vasey, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
721—Steve Thieme, The Lanes JMBA Men (March 3)
717—Cotie Holbek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (March 2)
717—Ryan Zagar, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
714—Michael Wensing, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
713—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
713—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (March 2)
713—Richard Beere, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
712—Mark Leitzke, Castle Keglers (March 2)
711—Bob Hoefs, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (March 2)
709—Kyle Holliday, Castle Keglers (March 2)
You have free articles remaining.
709—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors (March 2)
708—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors (March 2)
707—Joe McCarthy, T&C Mon. Night Majors (March 2)
706—John Danno, T&C Mon. Night Majors (March 2)
705—Jon McGray, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
705—Miguel Villarreal, The Lanes JMBA Men (March 3)
702—John Stanton, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (March 3)
702—Phil Zocharski, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
701—Tony Prucha, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
700—Ken Schwartz, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
700—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
728—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
704—Shirley Stahl, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
701—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (March 2)
678—Beth Praeger, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (March 3)
650—Dawn Geddes, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (March 3)
641—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (March 2)
636—Jenny Sieker, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
630—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2)
622—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (March 3)
622—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (March 3)
620—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (March 2)
619—Lisa Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (March 3)
609—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (March 2)
603—Cindy Rosko, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (March 3)
LEAGUES
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (March 2) — Matt Wisniewski 300, Al Zeitz Jr. 300.
Castle Keglers (March 2) — James Ruffalo 699, Mike Thoennes 287.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women (March 2) — Shari Urick 589, Carolina Sell 569, Jolene Ahles 568-220, Kathryn Urick 544.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (March 2) — Dean Roushia 695, Nicholas Tussler 695, Jeff Smith 692, George Albert 686, Matthew Crenshaw 280, Georgette Albert 269.
Castle Teachers (March 2) — Rhonda Smerchek 523.
Castle M.M.K.K. (March 2) — Sandy Jansa 555, Sandy Redmann 516, Lori Suchla 505.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (March 2) — Felicia Longo 580-205, Jason Leasure 288.
T&C Mon. ABC (March 2) — Burt Phelps 653-244, Kurt Schoenherr 603, Bonnie Schmidt 534-209, Mary Anne Thomas 510.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (March 2) — Ryan Kiedrowski 673, Ralph Hibbard 673, John Fischer 269, Colette McNally 599, Danielle Hibbard 552, Shane McNally 254.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (March 3) — Lisa Woodward 248.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (March 3) — Linda Hagen 514, Barbara Thomas 508, Jolene Ahles 504, Jan Corkins 502-196.
The Lanes JMBA Men (March 3) — Mike Jastrow 697, Mike Nurmi 677, Joe Slis 661, Mark Walek 659, Bob Weeks 280.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (March 3) — James Schnell 689, Marcus Ludwig 684, Zach Chernouski 279, Taylor Melahn 591-236.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed (March 3) — Dale Kotke 619-236, Darell Olson 587, Joyce Malison 459-179, Paddy Nannemann 416.