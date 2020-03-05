Bowling for March 7

MEN'S LEADERS
749—Mark Nielsen, The Lanes D&D Couples (Feb. 29)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
680—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens (Feb. 29)
636—Amber Vogt, T&C Sat. Youth Majors (Feb. 29)
608—Leanna Fiorita, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (Feb. 29)
601—Lauri Lunde, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (Feb. 29)
LEAGUES
Castle Kings & Queens (Feb. 29) — Steven Regep 679-256, John Schroeder Sr. 661, Kyle Kisner 661, Theresa Manke 527, Chris Wilkinson 519, Melissa Jansen 236.
The Lanes D&D Couples (Feb. 29) — Timothy Harris 684, Frank Langen 653, Mark Nielsen 278, Stephanie Warner 538-189, Tracy Jackson 471.
The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (Feb. 29) — Matthew Lunde 698, Kevin Molbeck 692-258, Matthew Crenshaw 692, Heidi Scholzen 549, Gina Crenshaw 511, Lauri Lunde 222.
The Lanes Party Animals (Feb. 29) — Eric Litrenta 581-222, David Madisen 551, Pam Hauptmann 508-191, Sherry Prucha 477.
T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch (Feb. 29) — Dennis Klitzka 649-269, Marcus Ludwig 633, Shannon Spencer 523-192, Carrie Keller 520.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (Feb. 29) — Nate Bierer 580-230, Tom Roth 530, Theresa Torosian 447-158, Amanda Moll 410.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors (Feb. 29) — Trey Albrecht 640-243, Nicklaus Glessing 640, Gabie Warrenburg 584, Rhianna Goldschmidt 534, Amber Vogt 265.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (Feb. 29) — Joseph Leonard 693-256, Nolan Basso 571, Savannah Leonard 498-175, Paula Barnard 356.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams (Feb. 29) — Tegan Ludwig 213-116, Hank Lewis 174, Sean Szydlowski 162.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers (Feb. 29) — Cayden Peronto 167-90, Emma O’Connell 160, Emerson Naber 157, Elijah Grohs 156.
River City Sat. Juniors (Feb. 29) — Hunter Rogers 500-203, Jake Dros 488, Elliana Flees 363-154, Emily Duell 268.
River City Sat. Bantams/Bumpers (Feb. 29) — Abel Dilworth 111-63, Rylee Henderson 185-97.