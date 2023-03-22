MEN'S LEADERS
785—Tristian Albrecht, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
777—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen
757—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
756—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
742—Zach Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
736—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
733—Joseph Dietz, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
731—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends
725—Zach Torosian, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
724—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen
720—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
719—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
718—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice
716—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
712—Jayden Callis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
708—Jason Seifert, T&C Mon. Night Majors
705—John Weiser, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
704—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
703—Jesse Mack, T&C Fri. Night Mixed
701—Chris Richter, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed
700—Jesse Theilman, Castle Bowler’s Choice
WOMEN'S LEADERS
709—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
692—Liz Kramer, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
674—Jessica Storm, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
672—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle Family & Friends
647—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
632—Taylor Holbek, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
617—Savannah Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
601—Mary Anne Thomas, T&C Mon. ABC
LEAGUES
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Scott Peterson 673, Jon Hunter 650, Mike Vasey 289, Katelynn Fletcher 583, Marcia Munoz 579, Danielle Gename 239.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial — Todd Veto 662, Glenn Lowe 649, Butch Schoenfuss 647, Todd Williams 646.
T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — Tristian Albrecht 279, Taylor Holbek 269.
T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed —Roy Chase 637, Jake Kessler 634, Chris Richter 247, Bonnie Schmidt 528-201, Mae Boeger 525.
T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Mel Stanley 676, Jerry Riemer 652, Mark Malison 300, Jennifer Czerniak 568-225, Maria Fudge 457.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Julie Lois 567, Tiffany Taylor 564-216, Lea Vos 548, Laura Drissel 513.
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Chris Richter 548-207, Jim Luedke 526, Mary Lois 436, Kat Urban 427, Kathy Anderson 173.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Matt Schinker 669-276, Matt Vos 590, Joy Vadnais 564, Shari Krauss 552-200.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Tom Connolly 537, Tom Bishop 526, Brian Kretschmer 203, Mandy Sekey 485-188, Katie Connolly 400.
T&C Mon. ABC — Chris Richter 616, Burt Phelps 608, Tom Miller 215, Bonnie Schmidt 542, Nancy Dvonch 519, Mary Anne Thomas 244.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jeff Delange 683, Joe Putze 671, Jason Seifert 249, Kay Eldert 515-183, Mig Molle’ 489.
River City Wed. Men — Jim Nannemann 698, Jason Samuelian 687, Mike Torosian 652, Kurt Brudnicki 259, Eleanor Treffinger 579-203.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Tammie Storm 572-210, Gayle Rosenthal 463, Trisha Ketterhagen 441, Keri Miller 432.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Zach Torosian 609-222, Timothy Stankiewicz 567, Courtney Lufkin 513-218, Darlene Schwab 497.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — James Schnell 688, Steve Ludwig 681-278, Zach Woelfel 675, Jessica Storm 266.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Dale Winters 613-222, Jim Licht 569, Joyce Malison 327-134, Betty Miller 300.
Castle Family & Friends — Greg Governatori 666, Charles Holton 664, Nick Just 279, Heather Just 595, Angelica Peterson 529, Stephanie Schwartz 248.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Brayden Scalf 634, Victor Morrow 577, Joseph Leonard 246, Marjorie Anderson 448, Gwen Schwartz 424, Savannah Leonard 244.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Tegan Ludwig 473-169, Anthony Pohlabel 432, Charlotte Smith 326-124, Avery Johnson 293,
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 199-116, JJ Berberich 171, Oliver Caldwell 147, Gavin Melahn 139.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Gary Branton 217-131, Parker Biller 189, Violet Ostrander 196-99, Lily Stiltner 169.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors — Owen Tello 478-190, Riley Molnaa 392-151, Jayda Hayes 325.
The Lanes Preps — Frederic Plumley 391-151, Ian Naegeli 318, Maddie Morris 311-116, Kaylee Sheltman 156.
The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 166-86, Levi Cottingham 156, Kaydence Hanley 141-85, Lilyana Lang 127.
The Lanes Bumpers — Liam Cottingham 185-99, Ry-Ry Beckett 183, Hailey Schroeckenthal 171-97, Adysen Schroeckenthal 161.