MEN'S LEADERS

771—Tyronn Dyess, Castle The League

769—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

760—Steven Fincutter, T&C Mon. Night Majors

757—Jeremy Cashmore, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

755—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill

749—Seth Sanchez, The Lanes Sooners

743—Jon Loendorf, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

738—Delbert Richards, Castle The League

734—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill

730—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

729—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

729—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill

726—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples

720—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice

720—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

718—Drew Fakler, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

718—Seth Sanchez, The Lanes D&D Couples

717—Charles Holton, Castle Family & Friends

715—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the Hill

714—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

714—Scott Zess, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

714—Carlos Cervantes, Castle Majors

713—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends

711—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill

711—Tyler Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill

708—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill

707—Steve Gerth, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

707—Scott Peterson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

704—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

701—David Schwartz, Castle The League

WOMEN'S LEADERS

761—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

685—Courtney Lufkin, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies

679—April Lane Polk, The Lanes Queen of the Hill

665—Colette McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill

664—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill

654—Amber Vogt, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

639—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Queen of the Hill

629—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill

619—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

604—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

602—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

LEAGUES

Castle Family & Friends — Greg Governatori 697, James Ruffalo 669, Al Zeitz Jr. 268, Kat Sell 539, Woody Woodward 512, Stephanie Schwartz 236.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Kai Jerdee 589, Doc Jerdee 539, Cheri Betchal 452, Karen Bolles 427.

Castle The League — Tyronn Dyess 300.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Kathy Lawrenz 529, Eileen Stuebe 514, Sandy Hansen 510-200,Emma Wood 503.

The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples — Kevin Molbeck 682, Jeffery Fernholz 662, Darren Olson 256, Shari Urick 560-204, Shirley Olson 469.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Mike Sorenson 695, Joel Duenas 646, Seth Sanchez 264, Abby Lakosh 570, Mya Larry 539-257.

The Lanes Sooners — Michael J. Sorenson 651, Mike Kohl 643, Seth Sanchez 287, Linda Hagen 509-188, Marlette Anderson 444.

The Lanes King of the Hill — Brennan Rager 698, Kevin Landreman 289, Shane P. McNally 583, Morgan Selsus 407, Georgette Albert 247,

The Lanes Queen of the Hill — Jenny Rettmueller 591-257, Gina Crenshaw 531, Mya Larry 530, Melissa Crenshaw 525.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Demetrius Polk 695, RJ Mattie 685, Jeremy Cashmore 289, Rebecca Welter 596, Lisa Fletcher 559, Katelynn Fletcher 241.

T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Tom Bishop 572-225, Roger Schaufel 566, Mandy Sekey 483-202, Geri Henningfield 421.

T&C Sun. Once a Month — Mike Friemoth 584-213, Kyle Germait 545, Lori Melahn 462, Victoria Enger 443-172.

T&C Mon. ABC — Chris Richter 647, Dale Thomas 620-247, Lorraine Draper 544-199, Mary Anne Thomas 512.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ken Leasure 697, Al Zirbel 674, Steven Fincutter 277, Mig Molle’ 536-212, Kay Eldert 470.

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Chris Richter 679-254, Dale Streblow 565, Barb Remer 435, Louise Johnson 427-165.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Bob Brick 690, Matt Vos 573, Jesse Mack 254, Polly Burright 597-209, Joy Vadnais 562.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 572, Jake Robers 563-236, Eleanor Treffinger 509-203, Kristin Meyers 435.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 623-244, Tom Roth 568, Kelli Torosian 465, Claire Goldbach 448, Courtney Lufkin 246.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Rick Scherff 672, Ralph Hibbard 670, Steve Gerth 268, Sue Daschner 568, Jessica Storm 259.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Smail 633-257, Jim Licht 620, Joyce Malison 400-175, Betty Miller 340.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors — Christian Pederson 649, Madison Venne 569, Lillian Yonkovich 554.

Castle Juniors — Ayden Schommer 429, William Cody 407, Rebecca Christensen 470, Allison Mertins 395.

Castle Preps — Blake Curley 425, Trent White 386, Paige Pron 453, Brooke Pron 389.

Castle Bantams — Luca Melendez 132, Leo Melendez 102, Owen Schommer 99.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Alan Howell 600, Victor Morrow 544, Joseph Leonard 300, Savannah Leonard 551-203, Marjorie Anderson 525.

T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Anthony Pohlabel 453-178, Tegan Ludwig 417, Sophia Tuyls 301-118, Charlotte Smith 280.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — JJ Berberich 231-118, Raymond Schwartz 189, Oliver Caldwell 168, Nolan Grohs 160.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Gary Branton 226-122, Jaxon Lehnner 187, Violet Ostrander 181-91, Lily Stiltner 130.