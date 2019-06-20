{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Storm Doubles — Jeff Beauchamp 804-279, Nathan Michalowski 752, Zak Eidsor 718, Kim Kenney 709.

River City Wed. Spring — Rich Kinter 610-226, Nate Rickert 553, Laura Shotliff 489-198, Amanda Mill 415.

