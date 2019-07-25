{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Brandon Lipari 812-289, Tony Oliva 750, Matthew Wisniewski 741, Brandon Peters 727, Tammy Falk 601.

Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Brandon Peters 764, Nathan Michalowski 719, Suzanne Ronde 638, Courtney Dutton 609.

River City Sport Shot — Jim Nannemann 661-232, Ryan Kiedrowski 598, Pat McNally 574, Tracy Pertle 507-200, Sebastian Beth 519-216, Jake Dros 506.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments