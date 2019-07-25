SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Brandon Lipari 812-289, Tony Oliva 750, Matthew Wisniewski 741, Brandon Peters 727, Tammy Falk 601.
Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Brandon Peters 764, Nathan Michalowski 719, Suzanne Ronde 638, Courtney Dutton 609.
River City Sport Shot — Jim Nannemann 661-232, Ryan Kiedrowski 598, Pat McNally 574, Tracy Pertle 507-200, Sebastian Beth 519-216, Jake Dros 506.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.