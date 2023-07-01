LEAGUES
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth — Nate Baumeister 408-146, Clayton Whitt 313, Heidi Frost 423-210, Samantha Kneuppel 411.
River City Challenge Shot — Alex Clarksen 637-246, John Troen 589, Mary Vogt 426-192, Kylie Ciaglo 382.
The former Wisconsin and NFL star is ready for a new challenge and, despite his initial announcement, it won't be at a national pharmacy chain.
RACINE — It appeared as if a superlative Racine Raiders’ defense was about to finally crack.
Because of the hazardous air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke, the Racine Raiders moved out of town Wednesday for their weekly practice,.
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Elsie Kmecak ran in just five high school cross country meets last fall, but that was all she needed to repeat as the All-Racine County Girls …
