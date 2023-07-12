LEAGUES
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth (6/29) — Abel Dilworth 335-130, Samantha Kneuppel 460-177, Jackie Fujineka 335.
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth (7/11) — Abel Dilworth 316-135, Denise Kneuppel 399, Samantha Kneuppel 393-159.
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth (6/29) — Abel Dilworth 335-130, Samantha Kneuppel 460-177, Jackie Fujineka 335.
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth (7/11) — Abel Dilworth 316-135, Denise Kneuppel 399, Samantha Kneuppel 393-159.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
RACINE — Joe O’Brien’s golf game propelled him to victory Sunday in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship at Racine Country Club.
This year’s Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship will have an air of familiarity to it, for a few reasons.
RACINE — Friday was a perfect day for golf, the kind of day that could have resulted in a player or two shooting a low score at the H.F. Johns…
Dylan Questad didn’t waste time making a decision.
Dylan Questad pitched his way into the spotlight. Now the Waterford graduate is waiting to hear his name called in the upcoming MLB draft.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.