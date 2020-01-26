Bowling for Jan. 27

MEN'S LEADERS
815—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors
811—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
805—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
783—Darren Olson, The Lanes JMBA Men
761—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Coors Doubles
761—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (Jan. 18)
756—Jim Rigney, The Lanes JMBA Men
752—Ray Schrubbe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
750—Jeff Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
750—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
742—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
741—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples
739—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
735—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
733—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
730—Tory Prudhomme, Castle Wed. Niters
728—Alan Blome, Castle Wed. Niters
727—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
720—Keith Lemens, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers
719—Steve Klein, Castle Courtsmen
717—Joel Duenas, The Lanes D & D Couples
716—Steve Doebereiner, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
716—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 19)
715—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters
715—Dan Saugstad, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
713—Steven Gerth, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch (Jan. 18)
712—Brandon Keller, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch (Jan. 18)
712—Nicklaus Glessing, T&C Sat. Youth Majors (Jan. 18)
711—Thomas Wishau, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
709—Rob Beth, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (Jan. 18)
706—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
704—Brian Vance, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
703—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
703—Jim Licht, River City Tues. Night Mixed
702—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
702—Cotie Holbek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
745—Hannah DeRosier, T&C Sat. Youth Majors (Jan. 18)
661—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
660—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
647—Beth Praeger, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
645—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors (Jan. 18)
638—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 19)
623—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
You have free articles remaining.
620—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
610—Shannon Spencer, T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch (Jan. 18)
608—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 19)
608—Lauri Lunde, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples
607—Felicia Longo, T&C Mon. Night Majors
603—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens
601—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens
LEAGUES
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Daniel Valadez 671-265, Richard Hohnl Jr. 666, Pete Porcaro 664, Larry Mikulecky 659, Kevin Landreman 659.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Nick Fazzari 687, Michael Yarbrough 674, Jeff Smith 653, Matt Remington 649, Thomas Wishau 279.
The Lanes Strike Force — Tanya Kisner 558-211, Jodi Gatzke 525, Dawn Kisner 518, Cheryl Heyel 510.
The Lanes Retirees — Keith Beaudin 648-258, Clay Venne Jr. 642, Roman Dymerski 630, Denny Dale 601.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 516-189, Dawn Harris 463, Linda Sorensen 440, Jan Corkins 425.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 516-213, Barb Peterson 486, Kathy Clouthier 483.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Dave Boldus 699, Erick Kissner 648, Keith Lemens 278, Alma Alvarez 518, Selina Ruffin 501.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 574-215, Don Hyatt 542, Diane Crus 550-218, Sandy Strini 453.
Castle Wed. Niters — Kevin Moreno 681, Chris Simon 678, Rob May 677, Tim Jaeck 672, Delbert Richards 289.
Castle Miller Coors Doubles — Tyronn Dyess 296.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 668, Al Jensen 667-245, Steve Klemm 638, George Matson 578.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Beth Praeger 233.
The Lanes JMBA Men — John Noha 660, Santos Paredes 657, Vern Fink 625, Steve Thieme 624, Jim Rigney 279, Darren Olson 279.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Bill Redmann 544, Sandy Jansa 584, Lori Suchla 540.
Castle Kings & Queens — Steven Regep 678, John Schroeder Sr. 667-247, Brad Kauth 641, Kayleen Stitesky 549-225.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 19) — Todd Christensen 695, Jon Hunter 683, Aaron Druktenis 279, Lisa Jarstad 590, Robyn Hertel 573-247.
The Lanes Party Animals — Eric Litrenta 626-240, John Hauptmann 550, Deb Prucha 430-171, Pam Hauptmann 425.
The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples — Chooch Miller 641, Kevin Molbeck 636, Darren Olson 279, Jill Kruschke 571, Marcie Molbeck 558, Lauri Lunde 218.
The Lanes D & D Couples — Timothy Harms 678, Frank Langel 624, Joel Duenas 255, Rhonda Eick 526-222, Samantha Weber 424.
T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus (Jan. 18) — Dale Helm 562-201, Jim Olson 526, Bobbi Auman 482, Nancy White 454-188, Terry Taylor 454.
T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch (Jan. 18) — Trevor Ludwig 683, Marcus Ludwig 660, Brandon Keller 268, Renee Ludwig 502, Shannon Spencer 219.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jason Leasure 681, Bucky Barker 668, Tyler Schildt 290, Mig Molle’ 513, Felicia Longo 216.
T&C Mon. ABC — Kurt Schoenherr 628, Burt Phelps 602-236, Bonnie Schmidt 583-237, Elaine Phelps 571, MaryAnne Thomas 571.
T&C Tues. Night Mixed — Trevor Ludwig 699, Joe McCarthy 266, Kristi Dangutis 232.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (Jan. 18) — Ben Nowacki 572, Tom Klein 550, Rob Beth 264, Tracy Pertile 475-165, Cyndy Nowacki 404.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Adam Gebel 685, Darren Kisting 655, Ryan Kiedrowski 278, Colette McNally 5910234, Shane McNally 582, Jessica Storm 582.
River City Tues. Night Mixed — Duane Sleaper 639, Michael Magestro 623, Jim Licht 276, Joyce Malison 436-157, Paddy Nannemann 401.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors (Jan. 18) — Bret Brohelden 682, Sebastian Beth 678, Jami Larsen 578.
Castle Juniors (Jan. 18) — James Berryman 582, Michael Zwiefelhofer 538, Madison Venne 542, Danielle Christopherson 531.
Castle Preps (Jan. 18) — Landen Crenshaw 367, Ian Hohnl 337, JaQuora Jones 427, Rebecca Christensen 409.
Castle Bantams (Jan. 18) — Ceasar Vinson 178, Logan Crenshaw 110, Ttessa Klein 190, Tara Vinson 150.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors (Jan. 18) — Tristian Albrecht 692, Camden Luewig 601, Nicklaus Glessing 269, Gabie Warrenburg 548, Amber Vogt 541, Hannah DeRosier 290.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (Jan. 18) — Kyle Mangalindan 550, Nolan Basso 543, Kyle Scheidegger 501, Joseph Leonard 279, Savannah Leonard 532-234.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams (Jan. 18) — Xander Rocker 213-109, Sean Szydlowski 147, Kambria Way 146-77/
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers (Jan. 18) — Tegan Ludwig 202-108, Elijah Grohs 181, Hank Lewis 173, Tristan Ludwig 170.
River City Sat. Juniors — Jake Dros 533, Colin Fredrick 517, Maddie Pozek 584-212, Addison Kinsey 499
River City Sat. Bantams/Bumpers — Brody Loomis 188-97.