Bowling for Jan. 9, 2023

MEN'S LEADERS
771—Alan Blome, Castlelanes.com
748—Brian Jansen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
730—Manuel Pedrosa, Castlelanes.com
725—Michael Welter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
715—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
707—Jason Betchkal, Castlelanes.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
614—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
604—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
LEAGUES
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ron Lohnhardt 694, Victor Erato 681, Cary O’Brien 659, Michael Welter 258, Nancy Vioski 559-211.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Joe Crocco 694, RJ Mattie 678, Joe Loendorf 279, Abby Lakosh 587, Lauren Fischer 574, Danielle Gename 254.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Juniors/Majors — Jayden Jackson 462-167, Clayton Landreman 416, Jayda Hayes 435-175, Jamerie Hayes 364.
The Lanes Preps — Benjamin Harris 342, Ian Naegeli 317, Matthew Peterson 139, Jurnee Hayes 326-114, Maddie Morris 288.
The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 152-78, Dominic Morris 108, Kaydence Hanley 144-72, Maci Peterson 132.
The Lanes Bumpers — Gabby Landreman 143-76, Liam Cottingham 124, Hailey Schroeckenthal 84-84, Adysen Schroeckenthal 80.
Castle Majors — Carlos Cervantes 631, Ryan Mai 626, Sakinah Thomas 508, Brennah Thoennes 490.
Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 520, Nathan Wilson 441, McKenzie Larsen 478, Alyssa Buchaklian 471.
Castle Preps — Blake Curley 441, Trenton White 329, Paige Pron 490, Emery Pron 387.
Castle Bantams — Owen Schommer 117.