Bowling for Jan. 6

MEN'S LEADERS
837—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (12/21)
784—Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens (12/18)
781—Adam Cecchini, The Lanes League of Our Own (12/18)
780—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/20)
771—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (12/22)
761—Marty Richter, The Lanes E.O.W Sat. Couples (12/18)
761—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (12/22)
751—John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W Sat. Couples (12/18)
740—Jeff Karsten, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (12/22)
729—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/20)
717—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (12/21)
709—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors (12/20)
708—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/20)
707—Greg Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W Sat. Couples (12/18)
706—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (12/22)
705—Jim Seelig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (12/21)
704—Robert Veselik, Castle Keglers (12/20)
700—Jeff Beanchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/20)
700—Chris Richter, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (12/21)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
672—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W Sat. Couples (12/18)
670—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (12/22)
646—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W Sat. Couples (12/18)
645—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (12/22)
628—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (12/21)
625—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W Sat. Couples (12/18)
LEAGUES
Castle Kings & Queens (12/18) — Jeff Egresi 640, Nicky Cruz 611, Kyle Kisner 279, Tanya Kisner 561, Kayley Schroeder 529-205.
Castle Keglers (12/20) — Robert Veselik 258.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (12/20) — Derrick Anderson 300.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. (12/21) — Sandy Jansa 582, Kathy Lawrenze 552-204, Joan Rennert 539, Eileen Stuebe 501.
Castle Wed. Niters (12/22) — Dyess 299.
The Lanes Early Eights (12/18) — Ryan Fornal 625-224, Brian Gronholm 575, Nicole Cecchini 451-175, Gail Salinas 436.
The Lanes E.O.W Sat. Couples (12/18) — Mike Vasey 690, Joseph Thoennes 686, John Brooks 267, Shelley Mikulanec 539, Jill Kruschke 532, Lauren Fischer 263
The Lanes League of Our Own (12/18) — Edward Beaudry 673, Kevin Lohrke 658, Adam Cecchini 279, Jodi Gatzke 526-192, Jennifer Kirkprian 477, Nancy Wemmert 401-192.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (12/19) — Cameron Peterson 685-246, Brian Jansen 614, Laura Martinez 547, Eli Martinez 507, Joanie Bishop 473-190.
The Lanes Sooners (12/20) — Michael Sorensen 673-265, Andy Hornyak 673, Marlette Anderson 508-197.
Old Settlers Over 40 (12/21) — Jon Lorek 637, Dennis Rockwell 511, Kathy Erickson 496, Genette Biggs 477.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (12/18) — Chuck Torosian 594-214, Tom Klein 561, Tracy Pertile 528, Kathy Thuecks 441-196, Claire Goldback 441.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed (12/21) — Jim Licht 658, Chuck Torosian 568, Dale Winters 548-231, Joyce Mallison 418-173, Rosie Storm 314-117.
River City Wed. Men (12/22) — CJ Torosian 689, Zach Torosian 649, Drew Fakler 635, Rick Pope 622-264.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (12/20) — Ken Leasure 682, Jason Seifert, Sid Hess Jr. 259, Kay Eldert 457-182.
T&C Mon. ABC (12/20) — Dale Thomas 621, Burt Phelps 595-228, Bonnie Schmidt 535-202, Mary Anne Thomas 506.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (12/21) — Cotie Holbek 300, Bonnie Schmidt 588, Kristi Dangutis 233.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (12/22) — Mig Molle 519-194, Mae Boeger 504, Anita Hirt 459, Janet Johnson 353.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners (12/22) — Mike Miller 653-268, Matt Flintrop 648, Tiffany Taylor 570, Kathy Baumeister 563-213.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (12/22) — Cotie Holbek 300, Jenny Wonders 258.