agate

Bowling for Jan. 28

MEN'S LEADERS

810—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

793—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/18)

792—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/18)

785—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

778—Joe Thoennes, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/15)

767—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (1/17)

757—Mike Tiegs, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

746—Greg Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/15)

745—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (1/17)

744—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters (1/19)

742—Steve Klein, Castle Courtsmen (1/19)

740—Greg Governatori, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

738—Scott Zess, Castle Keglers (1/17)

737—Scott Zess, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

735—Dean Bonini, Knights of Castle (1/20)

730—Shaunte Stills, Knights of Castle (1/20)

730—Paul Jacobs, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/20)

730—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

729—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

729—Duane Hoffren, Castle Wed. Senior Men (1/19)

729—Danny Arnold, Knights of Castle (1/20)

728—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters (1/19)

728—Mark Borchardt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/19)

727—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters (1/19)

725—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/18)

723—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

722—Mike Thoennes, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

722—Pat McNally, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/20)

719—Miguel Rocha, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

719—Tyler Lunde, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/22)

718—James White, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

718—Brad Janicek, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (1/20)

717—Steve Vlach, Castle Kings & Queens (1/15)

717—Kevin Januchowski, Castle Keglers (1/17)

713—Kyle Giese, Knights of Castle (1/20)

713—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle (1/20)

711—Trevell Hunter, Castle Wed. Niters (1/19)

710—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/18)

708—Zach Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/15)

708—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the Hill (1/17)

707—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle (1/20)

707—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/20)

706—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (1/17)

706—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/19)

705—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/18)

705—Gabriel Rosalez, Castle Wed. Niters (1/19)

703—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

703—Mitchell Wolfe, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

703—Craig Jerdee, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (1/20)

702—Joe Crocco, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17)

702—David Rashleger, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/18)

702—Chuck Fudge, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (1/20)

700—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Courtsmen (1/19)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

657—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/15)

654—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors (1/22)

652—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/15)

637—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (1/20)

621—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

613—Nancy Sands, Castle Strikettes (1/20)

613—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

611—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens (1/15)

611—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

605—Angela Ophoven, Castle Kings & Queens (1/15)

605—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (1/18)

604—Marcie Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21)

LEAGUES

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (1/11) — Patricia McNeil 564-203, Karen Vasey 488, Jolene Ahles 484, Linda Polzin 471.

The Lanes Early Eights (1/15) — Barrett Salinas 682-255, Bucky Salinas 635, Jolene Ahles 594-208, Jessica Folk 438.

The Lanes League of Our Own (1/15) — Kevin Lohrke 663-242, Adam Cecchini 657, Michele Lunde 545-233, Kriss Doss 541.

Castle Kings & Queens (1/15) — Randy Jansen 698, Steve Quella 650, Steve Vlach 267, Melissa Jansen 587, Angela Ophoven 258.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/16) — Brian Jansen 614-224, Pablito Bishop 528, Alma Alvarez 480-179, Joanie Bishop 479.

The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/15) — Mike Vasey 677, Michael Welter 662, Joe Thoennes 280, Darlene Fischer 593, Tammy Shannon 557, Lauren Kudrna 241.

The Lanes King of the Hill (1/17) — Vern Tuinstra Jr. 694-289, Larry Mutchie 685, Matthew Lunde 677, Lauren Fischer 521-200.

The Lanes Sooners (1/17) — Ed Verbeten 683-246, Dale Lieungh 629, Michael Sorensen 623, Dan Wooster 607.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (1/17) — Bob Veselik 686, Ed Plachno 612, Cheri Betchkal 478, Judy Vliet 470.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/17) — Tyler Hirth 300.

Castle Keglers (1/17) — Kevin Januchowski 279.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (1/18) — Jessie Fugman 591, Nicole Guerrido 585-225.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (1/18) — Margret Steinbach 497, Joan Rennert 480, Shari Poulsen 463, Kathy Lawrenz 221.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (1/18) — Jolene Ahles 492-185, Patricia McNeil 488, Judy Bremel 434, Diane Munoz 429.

Castle Wed. Niters (1/19) — Alex Marquez Jr. 278.

Castle Courtsmen (1/19) — Steve Klein 290.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (1/19) — Steve Klemm 662, Marvin Krahn 654, Ron Sommer 646, Andy Hornyak 280.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/19) — Larry Mutchie 698, Cary O’Brien 659, Greg Kuske 658, Christopher Webb 654, Mark Borchardt 265.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (1/19) — Dawn Kisner 587-224, Carrie Scheckler 549, Jenny Rettmueller 544, Gina Crenshaw 543.

Knights of Castle (1/20) — Mario Guzman 697, Ricardo Rodriguez 691, Rick Frederickson 683, Jamarion Burden 660-300, Kyle Giese 300.

Castle Strikettes (1/20) — Melissa Jansen 579, Michelle Sanchez 575, Tina Michals 571, JoAnn Nelson 557, Woody Woodward 237.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (1/20) — Sandy Strini 515-209, Emma Wood 453, Bill Mortensen 479, Don Vanderleest 438-168.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (1/20) — Joseph Crenshaw 693, Mike Lynch 680, Justin Christensen 664-290, Daniel Pier 660.

The Lanes Trestleboard (1/20) — Lyle Casey 689, Michael Hohnl 679, Eric Thoennes 290, Karen Schiller 588-256, Rachel Pynaker 399.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/21) — Scott Peterson 696, Matthew Lunde 695, Kevin Molbeck 289, Mindy Christensen 552, Lisa Jarstad 533, Lauren Kudrna 238.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/20) — Michael Welter 690, Kim Westerlund 675, Mike Kohl 634, Cary O’Brien 634, John Weiss 634, Darryl McClelland 278, Nancy Vioski 559-198.

The Lanes D&D Couples (1/22) — Tim Hamilton 630-247, Jeff Reed 625, Ryen Chambasian 445, Rhonda Eick 440, Carly Eick 197.

The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/22) — John Brooks 683, Matthew Crenshaw 632, Tyler Lunde 258, Gina Crenshaw 589-247, Jill Kruschke 572.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (1/20) — Todd Veto 682, Glenn Lowe 662, Matt Siekert 652, Rick Ward 647.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (1/22) — Cameron Calverley 648, Willie Dickson 554, Mariska Thoennes 558.

Castle Juniors (1/22) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 566, Jason Boyce 535, Alysas Buchaklian 508, Allison Blome 505.

Castle Preps (1/22) — Ian Hohnl 417, Eli Tessman 268, Zoey Plocinski 416, Emery Pron 365.

Castle Bantams (1/22) — Blake Curley 249, Don Sheckles 169, Jayden Vivio 165, Zander Wozniak 161.

